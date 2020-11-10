Mobile 3D Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Mobile 3D Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile 3D market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A 3D enabled mobile employs stereoscopy or any other 3D depth technique to convey the depth perception to the viewer. Some 3D mobiles have a glass-free 3D display and some high-end mobiles have a 3D camera and an HDMI 3D output. Real-time object analysis, orienting, locating, and identifying are the major features of mobile 3D. Various 3D applications, like animations, maps and navigation, mobile gaming, and mobile advertisements that bring a real-time feature to the viewers can be experienced with 3D enabled mobile devices, like smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and eyewear.

Market Overview:

The mobile 3D market is expected to register a CAGR of 40.60 %, over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Global smartphone and notebook usage have witnessed a rapid increase. The increase has been augmented by the broader adoption of internet services, improved speed, and focus on digitalization among the countries. 3D has been part of such innovation and has been helped by technological developments in processors, chips, and memory capacities.

– The mobile 3D market is driven by improved display performance, computational power, optimization of size and price, and auto-stereoscopic technology, enabling users to view 3D displays without glasses, and availability of good quality 3D content.

– However, the high cost of 3D devices and content, difficulties in creating 3D content due to poor brightness, more power consumption, and resolution penalty due to 3D displays may hinder the market growth.

The 3M Company

HTC Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

Apple Inc.

NVidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Hitachi Ltd