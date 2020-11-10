Mobile 3D Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Mobile 3D Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile 3D market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A 3D enabled mobile employs stereoscopy or any other 3D depth technique to convey the depth perception to the viewer. Some 3D mobiles have a glass-free 3D display and some high-end mobiles have a 3D camera and an HDMI 3D output. Real-time object analysis, orienting, locating, and identifying are the major features of mobile 3D. Various 3D applications, like animations, maps and navigation, mobile gaming, and mobile advertisements that bring a real-time feature to the viewers can be experienced with 3D enabled mobile devices, like smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and eyewear.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Gaming Applications are Expected to Account for the Largest Share
– The increased proliferation of video games and other video content on a 3D mainstream technology is driving the market. The rising demand for 3D video games is considered as a major trend.
– The mobile gaming industry is expected to have the highest market share among all other sectors of gaming. According to mediakix, by 2021, mobile gaming (which includes tablets) is expected to account for over half (59%) of the entire gaming market.
– Moreover, the revenue growth for the mobile gaming industry is expected to reach 736% in 2021 from 2012.
– With the growth of the mobile gaming industry, 3D games may be in demand, owing to 3D-enabled devices and the games with user interface (UI) as 3D. Thus, the gaming application may hold the largest market for the mobile 3D market in a few years from now.
Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market
– Asia-Pacific (APAC) has the highest growth rate in the mobile 3D market. The region has many giants in the smartphones market, like Vivo, Oppo, Lenovo, and Samsung.
– China held the largest share in the market, followed by India. Growth in the APAC region is expected to continue, as 3D mobile products are mainly consumer-centric.
– In the initial years of the product introduction, the market is supposed to be primarily for consumers with high purchasing power or professional purpose use consumer, who prefer the smartphone with updated features and specification.
– However, after a few years, it is expected to be a mass customer product, where the prices can be brought down to affordable prices.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mobile 3D Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Rise in Smartphone Usage
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 High Cost of 3D Devices and Content
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By 3D Enabled Mobile Devices
5.1.1 Smartphones
5.1.2 Notebooks
5.1.3 Tablets
5.1.4 Eyewear
5.1.5 Other 3D Enabled Devices
5.2 By Device Components
5.2.1 Image Sensors
5.2.2 3D Displays
5.3 By 3D Applications
5.3.1 Animations
5.3.2 Maps and Navigation
5.3.3 Mobile Gaming
5.3.4 Mobile Advertisements
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 The 3M Company
6.1.2 HTC Corporation
6.1.3 Sharp Corporation
6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
6.1.5 LG Electronics Inc.
6.1.6 Apple Inc.
6.1.7 NVidia Corporation
6.1.8 Intel Corporation
6.1.9 Hitachi Ltd
6.1.10 Qualcomm Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
