Mobile Analytics Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Mobile Analytics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Analytics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Mobile analytics solutions are useful in identifying meaningful patterns in data that is exclusively generated from mobile sources, such as mobile applications, mobile platforms, and mobile internet browsing. In the current market scenario, the term mobile analytics is used by various organizations to describe different types of data discovery. In the study, three major applications – Application Analytics, Campaign/Marketing Analytics, and Service/Performance Analytics were considered.

Market Overview:

The mobile analytics market was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.24 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). In the current market scenario, mobile advertising is responsible for the largest share of digital advertising, globally. For instance, Instagram’s ad expenditure is increasing and brands more willing to up spend on the platform.

– Majority of people use smartphones for internet search, resulting in the increased use of mobile applications and a greater focus on app analytics and mobile app marketing. According to the Ad Spends India Report 2018, the increased use of 4G and rise in the sale of low-cost smartphones have made India the second-largest online market, after China, with over 460 million internet users.

– With mobile analytics, businesses can measure the involvement of mobile in their websites, in-app traffic, and specific mobile platforms. According to Salesforce, traffic share of retail website visit through mobile in 2018 was 65% and through desktop was 29%. Moreover in all quarters of 2018, mobile dominated the traffic and order growth.

– With the growing use of internet, there are increasing concerns pertaining to the security breach. According to the Central Statistics Office, top mobile security hazard for 2019 is data leakage. For that type of leakage, data loss prevention (DLP) tools are expected to be the most effective form of protection. Such software is designed explicitly to prevent the exposure of sensitive information, including in accidental scenarios. Major Key Players:

