Mobile Biometrics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Mobile Biometrics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Biometrics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Mobile biometric refers to mobile applications of biometrics, which include embedded sensors and readers, as well as mobile apps which exploit biometrics. This includes handheld systems, as well as systems based on a tablet or smartphone. Mobile biometrics is reliable to secure personal accounts, devices, and identification details of one in the system.

The mobile biometrics market is expected to record a CAGR over 26%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Over the years, the requirement to control access to data, premises, and systems has grown. Presently, many organizations rely on passwords, PIN numbers or cards to confirm people’s identity for access. However, this traditional approach poses severe challenges. Biometrics on mobile devices have become popular in recent years. The technology moved towards user-friendliness and also became much more affordable for consumers. This technology has been leveraged to facilitate online transactions, authentication, and many other services.

– Major banks leverage biometrics technologies in a variety of scenarios such as cash withdrawals at the ATM, authenticating mobile banking apps using fingerprint signin or a combination of face and voice verification. For instance, Bank of America rolled out fingerprint authentication and Touch ID in 2015, and more than half of the bank’s customer had used the biometric for mobile access by the middle of 2017.

– Facial recognition, also poised for growth across industries, is witnessing a boost from the launch of Apple’s Face ID system. Tesco Bank is one of the banks that have updated its mobile banking app to make it compatible with Apple’s Face ID, letting customers log into their accounts and make payments by using facial recognition.

Biometrics has also brought a radical change in security operations in places such as airports and international borders. Many countries across the world deployed biometric identification at their borders. Also, numerous airports are going automatic facial recognition boarding system saving time and keeping their customers happy. UK police officers are exploring the potential of automated facial recognition technology (AFR) and can adopt this technology on their smartphones in the future.

