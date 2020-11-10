Mobile Biometrics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Mobile Biometrics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Biometrics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Mobile biometric refers to mobile applications of biometrics, which include embedded sensors and readers, as well as mobile apps which exploit biometrics. This includes handheld systems, as well as systems based on a tablet or smartphone. Mobile biometrics is reliable to secure personal accounts, devices, and identification details of one in the system.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Mobile Banking is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
– The utilization of banking and financial services through online portals is increasing at a high pace, which creates a demand for advanced authentication to protect the vital data of consumers associated with the banking organization. Furthermore, with the rise in online transaction and banking, the risk for fraud and potential exposure of personal information are ascending.
– Owing to the adoption of online banking, mobile and e-banking are being increasingly used daily to transfer and perform a transaction, which creates potential avenues for cybercriminals to compromise a user’s account to extract money. With banking service providers investing in mobile app service to operate, the pressure to provide safe banking services through mobile apps persists. This is expected to influence the demand for the mobile biometrics market.
– Facial recognition is expected to emerge owing to the release of mobile phones with facial recognition software (iPhone X). A few used cases are evident across the UK who have upgraded their mobile banking apps compatible with the new iPhone facial recognition software. Banking giants like HSBC (HSBCnet app) have extended their touch ID biometric authentication to voice recognition, Selfie ID, and even log-in with a photo.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth
– Growing mobile transactions in countries such as India and China is expected to be one of the significant drivers for the mobile biometrics market in the region.
– China is witnessing high mobile transactional volume which is expected to create demand for authentication solutions such as biometrics. For instance, as of October 2017, the mobile payment was recorded at CNY 81 trillion as compared to CNY 58.8 trillion in 2016.
– State Bank of India is planning to launch a multi-mode biometric authentication for its mobile applications. It will comprise of either fingerprint or face recognition or by using voice recognition software. In addition to this, the bank is also planning to use biometrics for various mobile banking products including Unified Payment Interface transactions. With other banks to follow suit, it is expected to bolster the demand of the market in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mobile Biometrics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Popularity of Mobile Commerce
4.3.2 Increasing BYOD Security Requirement
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Concerns About Data Privacy and Data Breach
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Access Control
5.1.2 Mobile Banking
5.1.3 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aware Inc.
6.1.2 Mobbeel Solutions SLL
6.1.3 Veridium Ltd.
6.1.4 M2SYS Technologies
6.1.5 Fingerprint Cards AB
6.1.6 Nuance Communications Inc.
6.1.7 Precise Biometrics AB
6.1.8 ValidSoft Limited
6.1.9 VoiceVault Inc.
6.1.10 IDEMIA (Safran Identity & Security SAS)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
