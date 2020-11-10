Mobile Cloud Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Mobile Cloud Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Cloud market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The mobile cloud refers to cloud-based data, applications, and services designed specifically to be used on mobile and other portable devices. It enables the delivery of applications and services to mobile users that are powered from a remote cloud sever or environment. Mobile cloud uses cloud computing to deliver applications to mobile devices.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare App Market is Gaining Traction in the Mobile Cloud Market
– The healthcare industry has witnessed rapid changes over time, globally. Outbreak of new diseases, growth in regulatory norms across the world, focus on population health management, inventions, more informed customers, and growth in the advanced mobile application are some of the factors, which are augmenting the growth of healthcare cloud applications, which in turn, may boost the mobile cloud solutions and services over the forecast period.
– Moreover, incremental innovations in the field of communication have led to the use of wireless communication modules for transmission of data in healthcare gadgets, which improves the healthcare management system. Moreover, the new age mobile application may process information and initiate remote diagnostics, as part of several built-in preventive actions for enabling better healthcare services.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate
– In Asia-Pacific, smartphone penetration, along with the rising utilization of online banking, is expected to drive the market in the region, over the forecast period. Notably, a handful amount of companies are encouraging to bring your own device (BYOD) policy, which may have a positive impact on the integration of mobile cloud applications, thereby, boosting the market growth.
– However, the stringent regulations associated with BYOD by government may discourage the firms to implement the technology within their organization; thus, restraining the market growth in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mobile Cloud Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Development in IT Infrastructure in the Emerging Countries
4.3.2 Advancing Internet Connectivity
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Concerns Associated With Data Security
4.5 Industry Policies
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Gaming
5.1.2 Finance and Business
5.1.3 Entertaintment
5.1.4 Education
5.1.5 Healthcare
5.1.6 Travel
5.1.7 Other Applications
5.2 By User
5.2.1 Enterprise
5.2.2 Consumer
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Amazon Web Services Inc.
6.1.3 Google LLC
6.1.4 Oracle Corporation
6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.6 SAP SE
6.1.7 Akamai Technologies Inc.
6.1.8 Salesforce.com Inc.
6.1.9 Cloudways Ltd
6.1.10 Kony Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
