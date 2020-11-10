Mobile Cloud Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Mobile Cloud Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Cloud market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The mobile cloud refers to cloud-based data, applications, and services designed specifically to be used on mobile and other portable devices. It enables the delivery of applications and services to mobile users that are powered from a remote cloud sever or environment. Mobile cloud uses cloud computing to deliver applications to mobile devices.

The mobile cloud market has registered a value of USD 24.51 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 94.75 billion by the end of 2024, recording a CAGR of 25.28% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The cloud segment across the enterprises continues to make notable progress in environment-friendly innovations that meet consumer demand for a more sustainable community. There is a noticeable rise in awareness about high-performance mobile cloud platforms that have catered the growing need across various end-user segments.

– With the continuous evolution of cloud computing, coupled with the increasing adoption, leads to the upsurge in the mobile cloud.

– The mobile cloud offers access to cloud-based applications and services directly to portable devices. This creates an ease of accessing applications or services stored with desired data on any device.

– The substantial growth in smartphones and other portable devices is likely to create new avenues and opportunities for cloud service providers and application developers to penetrate the market. Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Cloudways Ltd