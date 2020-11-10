Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Mobile Content Delivery Network Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Content Delivery Network market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a network of servers, systems, computers, or devices across the Internet that is delivered on mobile devices or any wireless network. The purpose of the mobile CDN market is to improve the end-user experience by enhancing the efficiency of content delivery.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Media and Entertainment to Hold the Highest Market Share
– In this highly connected world, optimal bandwidth is an issue, especially with rising user experience for fast, reliable, and engaging mobile experiences. Content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime, are offering rich and engaging content, offer premium subscription content and value-added services.
– Further, as a part of the entertainment industry, gaming is also attracting popularity due to the new technology in the market. As the size of game downloads are increasing exponentially and internet speeds are improving, game developers and publishers face challenges to deliver online games successfully. Mobile content delivery networks (CDNs) help companies in this industry to overcome these obstacles by improving the speed and performance and enhancing the efficiency in customer experience.
– Factors such as the increasing launch of new applications, live streaming of videos to a mass audience in real time, huge workloads at peak time, etc. are stimulating the growth of the market in the industry. Moreover, mobile internet networks are now much easier to be deployed across large areas; user demand for online video and streaming services continues to proliferate the demand for mobile CDN solutions.
– Companies are continuously working towards providing solutions to meet peak traffic conditions, lower the cost of operating a mobile CDN, and ensure the content reaches the widest audience possible. Also, the OTT platform provider ensures that content can be delivered across different geographical locations, as mobile viewers often consume content from a variety of places like work, vacation, etc.
North America Expected to Dominate the Market
– The North America region is expected to hold the highest market share in the global mobile CDN market. North America has a high internet penetration rate, along with an increasing number of viewers for online gaming, mobile video streaming, etc. These factors are substantially aiding the market to grow in the region.
– Moreover, the presence of the market leaders and the early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, are some more factors due to which the region emerged as the market leader. The growth of gaming video content, and online content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of mobile CDN in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
