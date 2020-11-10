Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Mobile Health (mHealth) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Health (mHealth) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

According to WHO, mHealth is a component of eHealth. To date, no standardized definition of mHealth has been established. For the purposes of the survey, the Global Observatory for eHealth (GOe) defined mHealth or mobile health as medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as mobile phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and other wireless devices. mHealth involves the use and capitalization on a mobile phone’s core utility of voice and short messaging service (SMS) as well as more complex functionalities and applications, including general packet radio service (GPRS), third and fourth generation mobile telecommunications (3G and 4G systems), global positioning system (GPS), and Bluetooth technology.

Market Overview:

The use of mobile devices by healthcare professionals has transformed many aspects of clinical practice. It has led to the rapid growth in the development of medical software applications (apps) for these platforms. Mobile devices and apps provide many benefits for healthcare professionals, most-significantly, the increased access to point-of-care tools, shown to support better clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes. Moreover, factors, such as the increased awareness levels among the population about the potential benefits of healthcare management, increased need of point-of-care diagnosis and treatment, and increasing focus on personalized medicine and patient-centered approach, are driving the growth of the mobile health market. Rapid technological advancements in mHealth research generate both opportunities and challenges, including creating scalable systems capable of collecting unprecedented amounts of data and conducting interventions, while protecting the privacy and safety of research participants. Additionally, the stringent regulatory policies for mHealth applications are expected to restrain the market growth. Major Key Players:

