Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Mobile Health (mHealth) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Health (mHealth) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
According to WHO, mHealth is a component of eHealth. To date, no standardized definition of mHealth has been established. For the purposes of the survey, the Global Observatory for eHealth (GOe) defined mHealth or mobile health as medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as mobile phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and other wireless devices. mHealth involves the use and capitalization on a mobile phone’s core utility of voice and short messaging service (SMS) as well as more complex functionalities and applications, including general packet radio service (GPRS), third and fourth generation mobile telecommunications (3G and 4G systems), global positioning system (GPS), and Bluetooth technology.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Remote patient monitoring services are expected to have the highest share
Global m-health by device type is segmented into blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, and others. Remote patient monitoring services have the highest share, about 26% as it allows the monitoring and remote treatment of chronic conditions. Also, the development of various innovative system is helping in securely monitoring and reporting patient information in real-time circumstances. For instance, GoTelecare’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) system sends instant alerts if there is a change in abnormality in the vital signs and helps timely intervention by the physician, and prevents further deterioration of patient health.
By service type, the market is segmented into monitoring services, diagnostic services, treatment services, wellness and fitness solutions, and others. Monitoring services have the highest share, about 36% owing to the rising adoption of monitoring services for the management of chronic disease, post-acute care management, and also the rising geriatric population.
Asia-Pacific is expected to have High Growth Opportunities in Mobile-Health (m-Health) Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased awareness of diseases among the people and the high penetration of mobile platforms in the Asia-Pacific region. Several Asian countries are also adopting digital health strategies for managing healthcare delivery. For instance, in 2015, the Japanese health and life insurance giant, Japan Post offered mobile health devices to elderly citizens. Through this initiative, Japan Post is expected to gather more data about its customers, which thereby, can help in improving their overall well-being.
North America dominates the market of mobile health as monitoring services are largely adopted in the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific follow North America, in terms of market shares.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
