Mobile Payments Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Mobile Payments Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Payments market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244885

Scope of the Report:

Mobile payments automate payment systems instead of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards. The technological advancement in the smartphone has enabled on-the-go fund transfer and POS at retail terminals. Mobile payments of various types are utilized for diverse operations, including ordering takeaway food, movie tickets, and smartphone game upgrade across many end-user industries.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244885

Key Market Trends:

E-commerce to Drive the Mobile Payments Market

– With the increasing number of mobile devices all over the globe and high-speed cellular networks, e-commerce industry is in booming phase.

– The increasing number of data analysis tools and big data analytics are helping the vendors to customize their offerings increasing the possibility of a sale.

– According to the E-commerce Foundation, more than 25% of the consumers purchase weekly via mobile devices most of the purchases being made form retailer’s app or website.

– With the increasing number of omni-channel vendors all over the globe and specifically in Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China, this scenario is expected to more boost to the mobile payments market.

– According to a report by Credit Suisse, the digital payments market in India is currently pegged at USD 200 billion and expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2023. With the entry of companies like Paytm, Google Pay the market is becoming quite attractive for other companies to establish their service.

– Moreover, Digital India campaign led by the government is encouraging the people to use the digital service and payments. With 1.32 billion population, Indian people are slowly transforming and taking interest in digital services that pave the way for mobile payment market.

Asia-Pacific to Offer New Opportunities in the Mobile Payments Market

– The Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming popular for the adoption of its electronic payment models. Countries, like India, Japan, China, and Australia are providing a stable ecosystem for the growth of the mobile payment market.

– In India, the recent demonetization act has brought widespread awareness about other modes of payment other than cash (which is a major medium of the transaction all over the Asia Pacific).

– According to Visa Inc., the company has crossed more than 20 million contactless cards in 2018 in India. The company also reveals that the contactless payment method and QR transactions make more than 25% of the transactions processed by Visa in India.

– On the other hand, countries like Australia are evolving to be the giants of the mobile payment market. According to Visa Inc., 79% of the transactions carried out in the country are carried out through electronic medium leaving only a 21% transactions to take place in cash.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244885

Mobile Payments Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration and Growing M-commerce Market

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Loyalty Benefits in Mobile Environment

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Issues Associated with Mobile Payments

4.5 Market Opportunity

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Proximity Payment

5.1.2 Remote Payment

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 IT & Telecommunication

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Government

5.2.6 Media & Entertainment

5.2.7 Transportation & Logistics

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Google LLC

6.1.2 Samsung Group

6.1.3 Amazon.com, Inc.

6.1.4 Apple Inc.

6.1.5 Paypal Inc.

6.1.6 Visa Inc.

6.1.7 American Express Co.

6.1.8 Orange SA

6.1.9 Alipay.com Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Mahindra ComViva

7 INVESTMENT SCENARIO

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Fluoro Elastomers Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Crystal Device Market Future Growth Rate Analysis, Size 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics Outlook and Industry Drivers, Share Opportunities, Forecast till 2026

Electronic Pipettes Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Oxymetholone Powder Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025

IT Asset Disposition Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

Corded Electric Nutrunners Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026

Black Soap Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Anesthesia Masks Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Putting Green Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

Body Essential Oils Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026