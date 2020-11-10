Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Mobile Virtual Networks are a standard feature in competitive and saturated markets, and many regulators are now using them in order to boost competition and further their own goals for consumer and business markets.MVNOs are also addressing specific market segments to bring additional segments into the subscriber base on the host operator network.Their service offerings have shifted from voice and text to data-centric
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Deployment to Lead the Market Share.
– Cloud platforms are making it easier for brands to enter the market. Cloud-based communication platforms which combine all the back-office systems required to become an MVNO with the services to build exciting customer experiences and aggregated network capacity are changing the game.
– With public cloud spending increasing, MVNO service offerings have built differentiated value propositions around integrated offerings tied to the parent company’s other goods and services, such as gaming or enterprise cloud services.
– With 5G deployments enabling network slicing, MVNOs target specific verticals with solutions that bundle their specific connectivity needs with cloud services
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– According to GSM intelligence report, Asia-Pacific is the most improved region due to significant improvements in scores for infrastructure and content & services. Most improved countries were Myanmar and India.
– As per MVNOS Congress Asia’s survey 2018, the MVNO market in the APAC region has been named the front runner in regards to the growth opportunities for MVNOs
– Of the 710 million people expected to subscribe to mobile services for the first time over the next seven years, half will come from the Asia Pacific region. (The Mobile Economy Report 2019)
– The east-asian market will lead 5G adoption, which is necessary for MVNO to expand.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advancement in Cloud and Visualization is Driving the Market Growth
4.3.2 Increasing Number of Mobile Subscribers is Helping the Market to Expand
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Low Profit Margin Might Hinder the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-Premise
5.2 By Operational Model
5.2.1 Reseller
5.2.2 Full MVNO
5.3 By Subsciber
5.3.1 Business
5.3.2 Consumer
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Discount
5.4.2 Cellular M2M
5.4.3 Business
5.4.4 Media & Entertainment
5.4.5 Migrant
5.4.6 Retail
5.4.7 Roaming
5.4.8 Telecom
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Columbia
5.5.4.4 Mexico
5.5.4.5 Rest of Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 UAE
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Lebara Group B.V.
6.1.2 TracFone Wireless Inc.
6.1.3 FRiENDi Mobile
6.1.4 Boost Mobile LLC
6.1.5 Virgin Mobile USA, Inc.
6.1.6 Tesco Mobile Ltd.
6.1.7 Globecomm Systems Inc.
6.1.8 Lycamobile UK Limited
6.1.9 PosteMobile S.p.A.
6.1.10 Drillisch Telecom GmbH
6.1.11 Airvoice Wireless LLC
6.1.12 ASDA Mobile
6.1.13 Giffgaff Ltd
6.1.14 ONO Spain
6.1.15 Truphone GmbH
6.1.16 Voiceworks GmbH
6.1.17 Asahi Net, Inc.
6.1.18 Kajeet, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
