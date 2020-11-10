Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Mobile Virtual Networks are a standard feature in competitive and saturated markets, and many regulators are now using them in order to boost competition and further their own goals for consumer and business markets.MVNOs are also addressing specific market segments to bring additional segments into the subscriber base on the host operator network.Their service offerings have shifted from voice and text to data-centric

The revenue of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market was estimated at USD 56.95 billion, in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 79.25 billion, by 2024, witnessing at a projected CAGR of 6.83%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). New Technology enablers like e-Sim, AI, ML and edge computing are creating new opportunities for MVNO.

– Growing penetration of mobile devices is driving market growth. It was predicted by GSMA that the number of unique mobile subscribers will grow from 5.1 billion in 2018 to 5.8 billion in 2025, while the percentage of smartphone connection will rise from 60% (2018) to 79% (2025).

– Moreover, technological advancements in cloud and virtualization are expanding market growth. Percentage of total IoT revenue (whose major portion comes from Cloud Data Analytics) is predicted to rise from USD 176 billion in 2018 to USD 754 billion in 2025, according to GSMA intelligence.

There is low-profit margin in this market because MVNOs offer cheaper rates to consumers by renting spectrum from major carriers. They function as wholesalers, who purchase bandwidth in chunks from the big carrier networks, and sell at a discount to consumers.

