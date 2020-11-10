Modular Construction Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Modular Construction Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Modular Construction market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Modular Construction market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Relocatable Modular Construction – A Huge Market Potential
– A relocatable building is a partially- or completely-assembled building that complies with applicable codes and state regulations, and is constructed in a building manufacturing facility, using a modular construction technique.
– Relocatable modular buildings are designed to be reused or repurposed multiple times and transported to different sites. Some owners or manufacturers provide lease for such relocatable modular building services, as per the consumers’ requirements for office expansion, auditorium space, and medical facilities, in a short-term agreement.
– Consumers served by relocatable modular buildings include state, provincial, and local governments, non-profit organizations, corporations, school boards, health care providers, retail establishments, as well as individuals, partnerships, and sole proprietorships. School districts, across North America, are the largest owners of relocatable classrooms buildings.
– These factors are leading to the increasing demand in the modular construction market throughout the study period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market worldwide, and China alone has more than 7,000 indigenous dedicated players. The rapid increase in population in the regions of China and India is expected to give a rise in modular construction activity. The key areas of expected growth are social infrastructure, schools, hospitals, government accommodation, water, defense infrastructure, and water resources. Singapore has mandated elements of prefabricated, pre-finished, and volumetric construction (PPVC) for all projects on government land. The government backs this with subsidies for companies that participate with the aim of increasing and standardizing modern methods of construction (MMC) in the country. All such factors are increasing the demand for modular construction in the Asia-pacific region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
