Modular Construction Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Modular Construction Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Modular Construction market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Modular Construction market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The modular construction market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Increasing demand from the construction industries in the countries of Asia-Pacific, is driving the demand for the modular construction market. However, shortage of skilled labor across the industry is set to stunt the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– Time and cost-effective method of construction is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– Recovering construction industry in Europe is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.

Balfour Beatty Plc

Bouygues Construction

Guerdon Enterprises, LLC

JL Modular, Inc.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

KEF Infra

Kiewit Corporation

Laing O’Rourke

Palomar Modular Buildings

Red Sea Housing Services

Larsen & Toubro Limited

System House R & C Co. Ltd.