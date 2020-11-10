Modular Laboratory Automation Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Modular Laboratory Automation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Modular Laboratory Automation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Laboratory automation is defined as any device, software or process that requires minimal human intervention and improves the efficiency of the laboratory. Laboratory automation includes the use of robots, machine, conveyors, software, vision, etc..Various equipment, and software depending upon the application can be used in modular laboratory automation.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Automated Liquid Handlers Equipment Account for the Largest Market Share

– Liquid handlers are usually employed in biochemical and chemical laboratories. Automated liquid handling robots help in dispensing samples and other liquids in laboratories.

– Automated liquid handlers minimize run times and maximize accuracy. Moreover, liquid handlers are capable of operating across a wide range of volumes, extending into nanolitres, thus proving their usefulness in dispensing operations.

– Leading companies have set the benchmark for the development of automated liquid handlers, and are constantly investing in developing premium products for increasing productivity in an effective manner.

– The evolution of the liquid handlers capable of handling minute volumes of liquids has contributed to the rapid development of modular lab automation systems in the market.

– According to the Robotics Industries Association, the life science sector has the third highest growth in industrial robots in term of automated liquid handlers, automated plate handlers, robotic arms & others to meet up the demand.

– According to Parker, one of the trends in life science robotics, is fluidics getting simpler in robotic analyzers. This trend arose because clinical laboratories and hospitals cannot afford an instrument to go down when critical samples are involved. Certain robotic systems that used to have 50 needles on the end of a dispensing unit and lots of tubing increasingly use special valve manifolds that eliminate the need for tubing and result in less chance for failure. The manifolds basically minimize the chance for leakage.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Significant Growth Rate

– In the Asia-Pacific region, the prolongation of economic and demographic trends, further health-care reforms, and the policies articulated in the government’s five-year plan are expected to propel the growth of the market. The high growth market opens new growth opportunities for the vendors of the lab automation solutions to expand their footprint.

– For instance, in China from the pharmaceuticals industry to medical products to consumer health, it remains one of the world’s most attractive markets, and by far the fastest-growing of all the large emerging ones. Though there has been some decline in recent time, it remains a significant market for modular lab automation in Asia-Pacific.

– Many organizations are adopting modular laboratories, offering low cost and reliable solutions. Modular laboratory automation is experiencing a growing demand in the market. South Korea is expected to become one of the technologically advanced nations. With the increasing adoption of automation and innovations in technology by local companies is expected to boost the growth of the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Modular Laboratory Automation Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Need for Higher Reproducibility and Effective Management of Vast Amounts of Data

4.4.2 Need for Reliable Automation Solution to Substitute the Unavailability of Skilled Personnel

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Slower Adoption Rates in Small- and Medium-sized Organizations

4.5.2 High Capital Requirements

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Equipment and Software

5.1.1 Automated Liquid Handlers

5.1.2 Automated Plate Handlers

5.1.3 Robotic Arms

5.1.4 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

5.1.5 Software

5.1.6 Analyzers

5.2 By Field of Application

5.2.1 Drug Discovery

5.2.2 Genomics

5.2.3 Proteomics

5.2.4 Clinical Diagnostics

5.2.5 Other Fields of Application

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 Spain

5.3.2.4 Rest of the Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 South Korea

5.3.3.4 Rest of the Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 Hudson Robotics Inc.

6.1.4 Becton Dickinson

6.1.5 Synchron Lab Automation

6.1.6 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.7 Perkinelmer Inc.

6.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.9 Tecan Group Ltd

6.1.10 Agilent Technologies

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

