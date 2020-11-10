Modular UPS Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Modular UPS Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Modular UPS market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

A UPS is used in the system to handle voltage fluctuations or any kinds of critical loads. A modular UPS can be configured and re-configured if required so that they could run flexibly close to the required capacity.

The global modular ups market was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3.83 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The trend to use smaller modular systems can trigger the demand of modular UPS market.

– The ability to reconfigure a modular UPS system to meet load demands provides a degree of flexibility not available with fixed capacity UPS systems. This can be used to optimize operational efficiency, as the system will automatically power down the unrequired operations into ‘sleep mode.

– Additionally, modular UPS require lesser service and maintenance time. If a module requires replacement, it can generally be achieved within 30 minutes of a UPS service-engineer arriving on site. Owing to all these factors, modular UPS is increasingly replacing traditional vertical (tower type) structure UPS.

– There is high growth in colocation and cloud services and increase usage of cloud applications among industries will drive modular UPS market in the forecast period.

– However, the lack of awareness amongst non-data centers may act as a challenge for modular UPS market. Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd

Emerson Network Power

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric

Delta Electronics, Inc.

AEG Power Solutions

Riello Elettronica Group