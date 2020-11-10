Molecular Sieves Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Molecular Sieves Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Molecular Sieves market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Molecular Sieves market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals

– Molecular sieves are majorly used in the petroleum refining industry. Ethanol is the backbone of the automotive industry and a major contributor to the world economy. The following graph represents the ethanol production by key countries.

– During the distillation process, the end products are 95% pure ethanol and rest 5% water. This 5% of water is adsorbed by molecular sieve material to achieve 99% pure ethanol.

– The dehydration of cracked gasses and olefin streams is basic to abstain from solidifying or the development of hydrates, amid cryogenic handling. Molecular sieves are used to remove water and other contaminants from these olefin streams. Molecular sieves are used for following petrochemical applications:

– Dehydration and purification of ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and other feedstock.

– Dehydration and purification of cracked gases and liquids.

– Naphtha feed dehydration.

– Drying hydrogen gas for acetylene converters.

– Zeolites are used as catalysts in the refining of crude oil into finished petroleum products. Because of their high selectivity, zeolite catalysts are often the most efficient and cost-effective methods, particularly in upgrading refinery streams into high-octane gasoline blending stock.

– Such aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for molecular sieves market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018. With growing oil and gas industrial activities in countries, such as China, India, etc., the usage of molecular sieves is increasing in the region. The oil and gas sector in China is dominated by four national and provincial oil companies, which include PetroChina, Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Yanchang Petroleum. PetroChina, accounts for 31% of the total crude oil refining capacity, while Sinopec accounts for 45% of the total crude oil refining capacity in the country. Furthermore, in India, the demand for oil and gas processing is increasing primarily due to the rising fuel demand, due to the increasing sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with demand for infrastructure and consumer goods. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for molecular sieves consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Molecular Sieves Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Processing from Oil and Gas Industry

4.1.2 Rising Awareness for Treatment of Hazardous Organic Materials in Wastewater

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Threat from Chemical Composites, Enzymes, and Other Substitutes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Production Analysis

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Shape

5.1.1 Pelleted

5.1.2 Beaded

5.1.3 Powdered

5.2 By Size

5.2.1 Microporous

5.2.2 Mesoporous

5.2.3 Macroporous

5.3 By Product Type

5.3.1 Carbon

5.3.2 Clay

5.3.3 Porous Glass

5.3.4 Silica Gel

5.3.5 Zeolite

5.3.6 Other Product Types

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Agricultural Products

5.4.2 Air Purification

5.4.3 Automotive Industry

5.4.4 Cosmetics

5.4.5 Detergents Industry

5.4.6 Heating and Refrigeration Industry

5.4.7 Industrial Gas Production

5.4.8 Nuclear Industry

5.4.9 Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals

5.4.10 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.4.11 Plastics and Polymers Industry

5.4.12 Waste and Water Treatment

5.4.13 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Russia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 Axens

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Cabot Corporation

6.4.5 CarboTech AC GmbH

6.4.6 Clariant

6.4.7 Dalian Absortbent Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Desicca Chemicals

6.4.9 Graver Technologies

6.4.10 Hengye Molecular Sieve Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.12 JIUZHOU CHEMICALS

6.4.13 KNT Group

6.4.14 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Luoyang Jianlong Micro-Nano New Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Merck KGaA

6.4.17 SHOWA DENKO KK

6.4.18 Sorbead India

6.4.19 Tosoh Corporation

6.4.20 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

6.4.21 Zeochem AG

6.4.22 Zeolyst International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Nano-size Zeolite Molecular Sieves for Medical Oxygen Concentration

7.2 Development of Anti-microbial Zeolite Molecular Sieves

