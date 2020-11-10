Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244875

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Moroccan Tourism and Hotel Industry, including an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview are covered in the report.

Market Overview:

In 2018, Morocco received 12.3 million tourists, up 8% from the previous year, and the tourist arrivals in the country totaled 11.3 million in the first 11 months of 2018, accounting for an average of one million tourist per month and an increase of 8.5% compared to 2017. During 2000-2018, Morocco had an average annual growth of 6% in tourism arrivals, which is two points higher than growth in global tourism.

– Chinese tourist arrivals in Morocco grew impressively within three years after the relaxation of visa requirements. These arrivals increased tenfold from 10,000 in 2015 to nearly 180,000 last year. Marrakech, the top Moroccan tourist destination, recorded over 2.4 million tourist arrivals from January to November, in addition to 2.6 million scheduled hotel stays through the end of 2018.

– Agadir received 1,038,769 tourists in the first 11 months of 2018, up 13% from the same period in the previous year. The coastal city of Essaouira also received 15% more tourists in the first 10 months of 2018 than in the same period in 2017.

– According to the 2019 Travel Risk Map, in terms of travel safety, Morocco is as safe as most European countries, such as the United States, and Canada, and thereby has a low risk level. By maintaining this level over the last three years, it is the only country to have a low risk level in North Africa. Algeria and Tunisia are at a medium risk level, while Egypt has a high risk le Major Key Players:

Four Seasons Resort Marrakech

Accor Gestion Maroc

Hilton Garden Inn Tanger City Center

Radisson Blu Hotel, Marrakech Carre Eden