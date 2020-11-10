Multimedia Chipsets Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Multimedia Chipsets Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Multimedia Chipsets market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Rising penetration of high-speed internet connection, increasing demand for functional hardware in various mobile devices and wearable, combined with high growth potential of multimedia chipsets in the gaming industry, are major factors driving the market for multimedia chipsets. This is supported by the set-top box, and IPTV is also driving the demand for multimedia chipsets. China accounts for the most significant number of smartphone users in the world, and had a huge subscription base for IPTVs, making it a key market for multimedia chipset players.<
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Media and Entertainment to Witness Significant Growth over the Forecast Period
– There has been an increasing demand for high-speed internet, which has made telecom companies expand their production rates. Surging demand for fast internet is expanding globally, throughout the past couple of years. The essential factor in charge of this growth is the rising popularity for on-demand audio and video streaming.
– Moreover, in today’s fast-moving tech-savvy world, consumers are switching media consumption from ‘analog’ to ‘digital.’ The greatest change is that the people who used to consume news, entertainment, and other information via printed periodicals, television sets, and radio sets are now consuming the same via personal computers, tablet computers, and smartphones. Advancements in mobile, video and wireless technologies have ignited an explosion in the growth of on-demand streaming services.
– As in the media and entertainment industry, applications, such as video rendering and high-resolution image editing processes, require high network performance, thereby increasing the demand for multimedia chipsets. Therefore, advancement to 5G capacities is taking place, in order to fulfill the flooding demand for rapid information.
Asia-Pacific to Remain a Lucrative Market for Multimedia Chipsets
– Asia-Pacific witnesses a higher demand for handheld devices, set-top boxes, and IPTVs, which form the two most lucrative application sectors for multimedia chipset companies. Multimedia chipsets also require high investments for SoC manufacturing in the region, which complements the fact that APAC is a global hub for semiconductor companies.
– Furthermore, increasing the adoption of 5G services across countries, such as China and India, is expected to aid the market.
– According to GSMA, at a global level, 1.2 billion people are set to have access to 5G networks by 2025, and a third of them are likely to be in China. Throughout the region, the governments, in collaboration with chip manufacturers and smartphone vendors, are putting their best for 5G technologies.
– China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia are expected to be the major markets for the multimedia chipset.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Multimedia Chipsets Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Feature-rich Multimedia Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increased Standardisation of Products
4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Graphics
5.1.2 Audio
5.1.3 Other Types
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 IT and Telecommunication
5.2.3 Media and Entertainment
5.2.4 Government
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 NVIDIA Corporation
6.1.2 Intel Corporation
6.1.3 Qualcomm Inc.
6.1.4 Cirrus Logic Inc.
6.1.5 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
6.1.6 DSP Group Inc.
6.1.7 Apple Inc.
6.1.8 Broadcom Corporation
6.1.9 Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
6.1.10 Marvell Technology Group Ltd
6.1.11 Samsung Group
6.1.12 MediaTek Inc.
6.1.13 ST Microelectronics
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
