Multimedia Chipsets Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Multimedia Chipsets Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Multimedia Chipsets market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244874

Scope of the Report:

Rising penetration of high-speed internet connection, increasing demand for functional hardware in various mobile devices and wearable, combined with high growth potential of multimedia chipsets in the gaming industry, are major factors driving the market for multimedia chipsets. This is supported by the set-top box, and IPTV is also driving the demand for multimedia chipsets. China accounts for the most significant number of smartphone users in the world, and had a huge subscription base for IPTVs, making it a key market for multimedia chipset players.<

Market Overview:

The multimedia chipsets market has been valued at USD 29.99 billion in 2018, to reach USD 41.95 billion by 2024, and registering a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Owing to the increasing demand for handheld mobile devices and smartphones, there has been a rise in the number of users demanding consumer electronic products for the purpose of watching movies and videos online. This has resulted in increased broadband and mobile data traffic. This rise in mobile data traffic is driving the demand for high-speed internet.

– As improved internet facilities across the world have made it easier for consumers to stream videos online, considerably increasing their numbers over the past few years, graphics chipsets have consistently been holding the larger revenue share in the multimedia chipsets market.

– Furthermore, increasing the adoption of wearable devices, owing to health concerns in the millennial generation, is also anticipated to augment the growth of the market.

– Increasing disposable income, coupled with high adoption of technological advancements in the developing economies, is expected to aid the market growth.

– For instance, in December 2018, Qualcomm Technologies announced its next-generation, modem purpose-built for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, such as asset trackers, health monitors, security systems, smart city sensors, and smart meters, as well as a range of wearable trackers. This modem is cost-effective and consumes 70% less battery compared to its predecessor

– However, higher static costs related to the formation of the manufacturing unit is limiting the development of the multimedia chipsets market. Major Key Players:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

DSP Group Inc.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd

Samsung Group

MediaTek Inc.