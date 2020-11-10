Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Corrosion and Scale inhibitors accounted for the major market share.

– Corrosion inhibitors are general purpose chemicals applied to deal with corrosion caused in boilers. Corrosion occurs due to the reaction of oxygen with metallic parts in a boiler to form oxides.

– Scale inhibitors are used to slow or prevent scaling in water systems. They safeguard open and closed cooling systems and maintain the efficiency and accurate water conditions of the boiler.

– The oil & gas and petrochemical industry is one of the largest users of scale inhibitors with the majority of demand coming from Middle East & Africa. The demand in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the presence of power, textile & paper and sugar mills industry.

– Moreover, the food & beverage processing in the ASEAN countries will also add up to the demand.

– Hence, corrosion and scale inhibitors are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has accounted for the major market share in 2018 owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.

– China, being the largest populated country in the world, faces one of the most challenging tasks to address, the water scarcity situation.

– Additionally, the government of developing economies, including China, India, and Thailand have been taking strict measures for water treatment, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for municipal water treatment chemicals in the region.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market owing to the aforementioned reasons.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

4.1.2 Rising Environmental Concerns for Release of Toxic Wastes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Dearth of Awareness Regarding Chemical Water Treatment Technologies

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Biocide and Disinfectant

5.1.2 Coagulant and Flocculant

5.1.3 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitor

5.1.4 Defoamer and Defoaming Agent

5.1.5 pH Adjuster and Softener

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 France

5.2.3.3 United Kingdom

5.2.3.4 Italy

5.2.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Accepta The Water Treatment Products Company

6.4.2 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.3 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.4 American Water Chemicals Inc.

6.4.5 Arkema Group

6.4.6 Avista Technologies Inc.

6.4.7 BASF SE

6.4.8 Chemtex Speciality Limited

6.4.9 Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

6.4.10 ChemTreat, Inc.

6.4.11 DowDuPont

6.4.12 Ecolab

6.4.13 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.14 Kemira

6.4.15 Lonza

6.4.16 Solenis

6.4.17 Solvay

6.4.18 SUEZ

6.4.19 Thermax Global

6.4.20 Veolia

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus toward the Usage of Green Chemicals

