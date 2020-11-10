Nano and Microsatellite Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Nano and Microsatellite Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Nano and Microsatellite market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Satellites of weight class 1 kg – 10 kg are considered under the nanosatellite category, while the satellites having weights between 10 kg – 100 kg are considered under the microsatellite category. CubeSats of 8U and above are included in the microsatellite category, while those below them are included in nanosatellite category. Furthermore, the report includes the following aspects:

The nano and microsatellite market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

– The growing success rate of CubeSats in several space applications, such as education, earth observation, remote sensing, science, and defense, is driving many organizations to launch them in space.

– Additionally, the decreasing costs of launching the nano and microsatellites have propelled many schools and universities to launch their own satellites with the help of various satellite launching platforms around the world. This is one of the primary reason driving the market, as many venture capitalists are investing in startups in space technology.

Earth observation applications now have a high-demand, and the market for these is expected to grow further. Over the last 10 years, the demand for nano and microsatellites for earth observation has grown by leaps and bounds, and this demand is expected to drive the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

Planet Labs Inc.

SPIRE

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd

Swarm Technologies

SpaceQuest Ltd

Harris Corporation

Commsat

German Orbital Systems

Viasat Inc.

GomSpace Group AB

Sky and Space Global