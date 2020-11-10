Nano and Microsatellite Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The "Nano and Microsatellite Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Nano and Microsatellite market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Satellites of weight class 1 kg – 10 kg are considered under the nanosatellite category, while the satellites having weights between 10 kg – 100 kg are considered under the microsatellite category. CubeSats of 8U and above are included in the microsatellite category, while those below them are included in nanosatellite category. Furthermore, the report includes the following aspects:
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Nanosatellite Segment is Expected to have the Highest Share in the Market During the Forecast Period
The market studied is currently dominated by the nanosatellite segment, due to the growing R&D from schools, universities, and startups. In the past decade, schools, and universities have been highly involved in developing nanosatellites for research and earth observation applications. The segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market, as the investments in this segment are growing year-on-year. One of the main reasons for the growing investments in this segment is the relatively low cost of developing these satellites and the high success rate of launching these satellites in low-earth orbits.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
As of 2018, North America has the highest market share in the nano and microsatellite market. The United States launched more than 50% of the world’s nano and microsatellites to date. In addition, every year, the country is launching a huge number of nano and microsatellites for various applications, including earth observation, remote sensing, communications, and military operations. In 2018 alone, the United States launched around 150 of these satellites, and about twice the number of those nano and microsatellites are planned to be launched in 2019 by the country. However, during the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region, as companies in the region are investing more in nanosatellite technologies. Sky and Space Global Ltd, a British public company, is planning to launch a constellation of 200 nanosatellites in equatorial low earth orbit for narrowband communications. The launches are expected to be completed during the forecast period. Moreover, many universities and startups in Europe are collaborating with launch service providers to launch their own nano and microsatellites.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Nano and Microsatellite Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End User
5.1.1 Military
5.1.2 Civil
5.1.3 Commercial
5.2 Mass
5.2.1 Nanosatellite (1 kg – 10 kg)
5.2.2 Microsatellite (10 kg – 100 kg)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Planet Labs Inc.
6.4.2 SPIRE
6.4.3 Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd
6.4.4 Swarm Technologies
6.4.5 SpaceQuest Ltd
6.4.6 Harris Corporation
6.4.7 Commsat
6.4.8 German Orbital Systems
6.4.9 Viasat Inc.
6.4.10 GomSpace Group AB
6.4.11 Sky and Space Global
6.4.12 Astrocast
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
