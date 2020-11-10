Naphthalene Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Naphthalene Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Naphthalene market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Naphthalene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Naphthalene Sulfonates to be the Major Application

– One of the major applications of naphthalene is in the preparation of naphthalene sulfonates which have a variety of applications, owing to their wetting and dispersing properties.

– They are used in the production of surfactants that are used in a variety of personal care products.

– Naphthalene sulfonates are used in preparation of naphthalene sulphonated formaldehyde (NSF) which is used in polymer-concrete admixtures to neutralize the surface charge on cement particles in enhancing water tied up in the cement agglomerations, and thereafter, in reducing the viscosity of the paste and concrete.

– China is one of the largest markets for naphthalene sulfonates whereas Europe has shown significant growth in the demand for naphthalene sulfonates.

– Overall, naphthalene sulfonate is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the naphthalene market in 2018, owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.

– The growing construction and agriculture industries of the Asian countries like China and India are some of the crucial factors that are driving the market growth in the region.

– The approval of large construction projects, especially in India, China, and Japan is expected to drive the market for naphthalene in the region.

– The construction industry of the ASEAN countries is also growing at a significant rate, owing to increasing investments by both the public and private sectors.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the aforementioned reasons.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

