Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The "Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

– There is always a continuous requirement for eco-friendly materials in the building materials industry.

– Wood fiber-reinforced composites can be used for decking, fencing, molding, trim, etc. Owing to their low maintenance costs and resistance to weathering, stains, and warping, wood fiber-reinforced composites are the desirable alternates for wood in these applications.

– Wood fiber-reinforced composites are costlier than processed wood. However, they are relatively cheaper than other natural fiber-reinforced composite materials for the construction industry.

– Non-wood natural fibers can be used as a substitute for many wood-fiber composites that are being used as building materials. There are several other opportunities to use non-wood natural fibers in the construction industry. Owing to the ongoing growth and investments in the construction industry in the region, the market for natural fiber-reinforced composite materials is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities and rising demand from the automotive industry in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of natural fiber-reinforced composites is increasing in the region. The consumption of natural fiber-reinforced composites is high in the construction industry. Furthermore, the automotive industry is one of the most prominent consumers of bio-based composites. Factors, such as increasing automotive production and sales in the region, and an increasing number of automotive OEM manufacturers, are expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for the consumtpion of natural fiber-reinforced composites in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Composites in the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Rising Demand for New Eco-friendly Composites in Electronics Industry

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Moisture Adsorption, Restricted Processing Temperature, and Incompatibility with Most of the Polymer Matrices

4.2.2 Lower Impact Resistance Compared to Glass Fiber-reinforced Composites

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Fiber Type

5.1.1 Wood Fiber Composites

5.1.2 Non-wood Fiber Composites

5.2 By Polymer

5.2.1 Thermosets

5.3 By Thermoplastics

5.3.1 Polyethylene

5.3.2 Polypropylene

5.3.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride

5.3.4 Other Thermoplastics

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Aerospace

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Building and Construction

5.4.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.4.5 Sport

5.4.6 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc. (AERT)

6.4.2 Fiberon

6.4.3 FlexForm Technologies

6.4.4 GreenCore Composites Inc.

6.4.5 GreenGran BV

6.4.6 Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg

6.4.7 Meshlin Composites Zrt.

6.4.8 Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg

6.4.9 Procotex SA Corporation NV

6.4.10 Tecnaro GmbH

6.4.11 Trex Company Inc.

6.4.12 TTS (Tekle Technical Services Inc.)

6.4.13 UPM Biocomposites

6.4.14 Weyerhaeuser Company

6.4.15 Amorim Cork Composites SA

6.4.16 AZEK Building Products

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Flame Retardancy of the Natural Fiber-reinforced Polymer Composites

7.2 Emerging Applications in the Marine Industry

