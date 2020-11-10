Naval Combat Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Naval Combat Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Naval Combat Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Naval Combat Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

C4ISR Segment to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The C4ISR segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. C4ISR is a combination of different technologies like C2 systems for command and control, SDR, satellites, and other portable devices for communication. Integrated C4ISR systems are gaining significant acceptance in the market, and their use is likely to increase in the next five years.C4ISR systems are now being adopted widely for maritime patrolling. SIGINT and ISR activities are also increasing in naval operations. The defence sector is also increasingly turning to SATCOM for efficient communication. Another trend in the market is the growing use of UUVs in ISR activities to perform surveillance stealthily. This is also propelling the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific Market to Grow With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period.

Currently, the North America region is the largest market in the naval combat systems market. The region is a prime manufacturing hub and the largest market for naval subsystems. The US is the main market in the region currently. However, the demand in the United States will be mostly replacement demand, as the equipment becomes obsolete. Thus, the growth from the region is expected to be slow. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to foresee significant growth during the forecast period, due to various conflicts and tensions in the regions. Tensions in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea are influencing the navies of the countries like India, Pakistan, China, Japan, South Korea etc., to procure advanced naval combat systems, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Naval Combat Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 System

5.1.1 Weapon Systems

5.1.2 Electronic Warfare

5.1.3 C4ISR

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Mexico

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 Israel

5.2.5.3 Egypt

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BAE Systems plc.

6.3.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.3.3 Raytheon Company

6.3.4 Thales Group

6.3.5 General Dynamics Corporation

6.3.6 Saab AB

6.3.7 L-3 Communication Systems

6.3.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.3.9 Safran

6.3.10 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.3.11 Terma A/S

6.3.12 KONGSBERG*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

