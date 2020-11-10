Network Analytics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Network Analytics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Network Analytics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Network analytics is the application of big data principles and tools to the management and security of data networks. Organizations with very complex networks or high-level security requirements are most likely to adopt network analysis tools. Network analytics needs all the user-facing accoutrements of big data. These features include extensive dashboards, robust ad-hoc querying and reporting, as well as flexible and interactive visualization tools for exploring relationships, trends, and anomalous events.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Communication Service Providers Segment is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth
– The telecom industry is leading the market, in terms of the adoption rate of network analytics. Growth in the mobile industry has been dramatic by virtually any measure, and despite some reports of a slowdown, it is still expected to rise.
– The advent of 5G network, coupled with increasing penetration of smartphones, promises to lead to an enormous wave of data traffic. The signs of 5G that demand more speed, greater efficiency, and less latency may be essential to support the connected things in future.
– Telecom organizations are depending on terabytes of data that are being generated and stored in silos and scattered across the business ecosystem. However, for simpler and faster processing of only relevant data, telecom companies need an advanced analytics-driven data solution, which may help them to achieve timely and accurate insights.
– Telecom operators that want to be innovative and maximize their revenue potential must have the right solution at the right place and right time, so that they can control the volume, variety, and velocity of data coming into their organization and leverage on actionable insights obtained from that data.
North America is Expected to Lead the Market
– The region is expected to occupy the largest market share, but is expected to show a moderate growth rate, due to the early adoption of network analytics by the leading players in the region.
– Availability of technology and infrastructure, increased cyber-malware attack on the networks in the region, and higher technology adoption rate are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the region has the world’s leading telecom companies, like AT&T and Verizon, who are employing network analytics, extensively.
– Furthermore, the region, especially the United States, is seeing a rise in the number of cloud-based analytics startups focused on network analytics. This is expected to help maintain the region’s dominance in the upcoming years.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Network Analytics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Need for Autonomous and Self-managing Networks
5.1.2 Rise of IoT and Machine-to-Machine Communications
5.1.3 Need for Improved Network Reliability and Elimination of Costly Disruptions
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Initial Costs and Low ROI
5.2.2 Design and Upgradation of Platforms
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Deployment
6.1.1 On-premise
6.1.2 On-cloud
6.2 By Type
6.2.1 Network Intelligence Solutions
6.2.2 Services
6.2.2.1 Managed Services
6.2.2.2 Professional Services
6.3 By End User
6.3.1 Cloud Service Providers
6.3.2 Communication Service Providers
6.3.2.1 Telecom Providers
6.3.2.2 Internet Service Providers
6.3.2.3 Satellite Communication Providers
6.3.2.4 Cable Network Providers
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Accenture PLC
7.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
7.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
7.1.4 IBM Corporation
7.1.5 Juniper Networks Inc.
7.1.6 SAS Institute Inc.
7.1.7 Sandvine Corporation
7.1.8 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise SA
7.1.9 Tibco Software Inc.
7.1.10 Bradford Networks Inc.
7.1.11 Ericsson Inc.
7.1.12 Nokia Corporation
7.1.13 Allot Communication
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
