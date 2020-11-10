Network Analytics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Network Analytics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Network Analytics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Network analytics is the application of big data principles and tools to the management and security of data networks. Organizations with very complex networks or high-level security requirements are most likely to adopt network analysis tools. Network analytics needs all the user-facing accoutrements of big data. These features include extensive dashboards, robust ad-hoc querying and reporting, as well as flexible and interactive visualization tools for exploring relationships, trends, and anomalous events.

Market Overview:

The network analytics market was valued at USD 1,425.32 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach at USD 4,312.15 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 20.12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The network analytics market is set to witness a significant growth rate in the near future, owing to the increasing need for autonomous and self-managing networks.

– The global IP traffic is expected to increase exponentially in the upcoming years, as network communications are becoming an essential component of multiple business models for present day’s communication companies.

– Hence, it is necessary to improve the network reliability and eliminate disruptions. Increasing adoption of network analytics by cloud service providers (who are facing challenges in maintaining service level agreement (SLA) standards and coping with the top-class quality service and quality of experience (QuE) parameters) is expected to boost the adoption rate of network analytics.

– With the growing adoption for IoT and emergence of Industry 4.0, the number of interconnected entities is expected to grow steeply, leading to the generation of extensive amounts of network data.

– Additionally, network analytics may become more important and broadly deployed, as network security has become more critical on priority basis across any organization. Major Key Players:

