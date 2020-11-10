Network Forensics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Network Forensics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Network Forensics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244854
Scope of the Report:
Network security has become one of the most important aspects in the current connected landscape, with the amount of data traffic handled by network infrastructures increasing at an unprecedented rate. Network forensics is enabling companies to better protect data and realize vulnerabilities in the system. With the increasing investments in security in the technological landscape, network forensics is emerging as one of the leading solutions in the industry.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244854
Key Market Trends:
IT and Telecom Sector to Account for a Significant Share
– IT and telecom companies form a major segment in the critical infrastructure of any country, and multiple industries depend on their network for being operational. Therefore, the impact of a network attack can be vast and far-reaching, if it impacts the IT and telecom industry. Even a minor attack, or claims of an attack, can lead a company to shut down the critical services that the consumers and businesses rely upon.
– The sector is also booming with opportunities for network operators to transform their revenue models, through the development of advanced and innovative digital services, related to IoT, 5G, e-commerce, OTT communications, and mobile payments or managed services.
– At the same time, offering an enhanced network experience and implementing innovative and customized services are essential to driving up revenue.
– These factors are also motivating the studied market vendors to innovate their product offering, targeting these customers.
– Leading organizations have been attacked by phishers. Therefore, proper cyber security skills are especially important when it comes to security analytics and operations, according to the vendors in the market.
North American to Dominate the Market
– North America, among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption of network forensics solutions, is one of the largest markets. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market.
– The increasing use of the internet and digital communications systems, especially in the shape of the Internet of things (IoT), leads to the increasing demand for competence in network forensics
– The growing popularity of IoT and BYOD trends has also resulted in the growth of cyber-crimes, forcing organizations to use network security solutions. The rise in connected devices in the region has made enterprise networks more complex. The evolving network landscape has generated the need among enterprises to reassess their network security infrastructure and adopt robust network solutions.
– The US Department of Defense has invested a massive amount in modernizing their infrastructure in the past. In April 2018, the Defense Systems Information Agency (DISA) of DoD announced their plan to upgrade the Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) with 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) transport speeds to a 100 Gbps packet-optical transport system.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244854
Network Forensics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Scope of the Study
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud and Network Technologies
4.3.2 Increasing Cases of Cyberattacks
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Size of Enterprise
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 IT and Telecom
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Retail
5.3.4 Government
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 Manufacturing
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Symantec Corporation
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Netscout Systems Inc.
6.1.5 Fireye Inc.
6.1.6 EMC RSA
6.1.7 AccessData Group
6.1.8 Logrhythm Inc.
6.1.9 LiveAction Inc.
6.1.10 Valvi Solutions Inc.
6.1.11 Niksun Inc.
6.1.12 Cyber Diligence Inc.
6.1.13 Netfort (Rapid7 Inc.)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
CHEMICAL, BIOLOGICAL, RADIOLOGICAL, AND NUCLEAR DEFENSE Market Size and Share Analysis with Revenue 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions Analysis till 2024
Medical Kits And Trays Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
PE Film Shaped Liners Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Bromisoval Market Size, Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024
Wireless Air Screwdriver Market Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Wire Ducts Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Growth, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Cloud-based Applications Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Metal Polishing Agent Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Drug-Eluting Coating Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Bio-decontamination Services Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Turbo Stamping Combination Engine Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Paper Packaging Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024