Network Forensics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Network Forensics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Network Forensics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Network security has become one of the most important aspects in the current connected landscape, with the amount of data traffic handled by network infrastructures increasing at an unprecedented rate. Network forensics is enabling companies to better protect data and realize vulnerabilities in the system. With the increasing investments in security in the technological landscape, network forensics is emerging as one of the leading solutions in the industry.

The network forensics market was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.9%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– As enterprises are continuously being targeted by hackers, and the malware are circumventing existing security systems and not triggering alarms on traditional security information and event management (SIEM) tools. Network forensics is enabling companies to better protect data and realize vulnerabilities in the system. With the increasing investments in security in the technological landscape, network forensics is emerging as one of the leading solutions in the industry.

– Increasing trends of BYOD and remote computing are creating a need for technologies that can be deployed instantly and scaled without the need for additional infrastructure. Additionally, with industries shifting most of the computing needs to cloud, the need for security in this application is on a rise. Due to companies offering flexible pricing and demand-based models, cloud-based models are witnessing an accelerated growth in the market, which is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Symantec Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Netscout Systems Inc.

Fireye Inc.

EMC RSA

AccessData Group

Logrhythm Inc.

LiveAction Inc.

Valvi Solutions Inc.

Niksun Inc.

Cyber Diligence Inc.