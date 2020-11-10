Next Generation Biometrics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Next Generation Biometrics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Next Generation Biometrics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Next generation biometrics are the technologies that are used to authenticate the identity of individuals through biological characteristics such as facial expression, voice, palm, fingerprints, signature, iris, vein and DNA. The biometric techniques are easy to use and the data obtained are in the digital form that will be hard to forge or duplicate and to rebuild. Moreover, next generation biometrics are available in various type of solutions that can cater to many end-user verticals according to their need.

The global next generation biometrics market was valued at USD 12.07 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 69.27 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 35.53%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). One of the key trends witnessed in the next generation biometrics market is a paradigm shift in business discourse towards more privacy and less security threats. The end users are increasingly looking for integrated solutions, rather than depending on conventional methods.

– The next-generation biometric market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate, owing to the rising number of terrorist activities, coupled with the increasing theft activities on the part of crucial data and information that have raised concerns regarding national security. Major factors, such as growth in e-passport program, government support, and extensive use in criminal identification, are majorly driving the market.

– The rise in airport security initiatives and attempts to reduce the crime rates have increased the investments in biometric systems, globally. Various government initiatives, such as e-passports, e- driving licenses, border management, and national IDs, are being implemented in the developed countries using advanced biometrics

– IRIS recognition is one of the fastest-growing segments among the type of solution. Few benefits of this technology are that it is easy to use, difficult to forge, and is accurate. The iris recognition application in the consumer electronics sector is expected witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly because of the commercialization of various iris scan-based electronic devices, like smartphones, tablets, smart watches, notebooks, and others.

– However, factors such as high deployment costs and fear of privacy intrusion are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

