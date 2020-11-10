Next Generation Biometrics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Next Generation Biometrics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Next Generation Biometrics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244848
Scope of the Report:
Next generation biometrics are the technologies that are used to authenticate the identity of individuals through biological characteristics such as facial expression, voice, palm, fingerprints, signature, iris, vein and DNA. The biometric techniques are easy to use and the data obtained are in the digital form that will be hard to forge or duplicate and to rebuild. Moreover, next generation biometrics are available in various type of solutions that can cater to many end-user verticals according to their need.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244848
Key Market Trends:
Banking and Financial Industry to be the Fastest Growing Sector
– Major Banks are rolling out biometric authentication. JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo allow their customers to log in to mobile banking via fingerprint authentication.
– Voice authentication is also deployed in banks call centres to identify customers. Next generation biometric authentication can raise the satisfaction of their customers, as it can eliminate passwords and increase the demand to adopt for biometrics in the banking sector, which makes this market grow.
– For instance, Wells Fargo is working on a payment solution that will make use of the voice of its customers to authenticate transactions and access services. While other banks and financial institutions still have limited approach towards voice biometrics and use it only to let customers access information like account balance, etc., Wells Fargo bold step to use voice biometrics to authenticate payments is quite a news for financial security experts.
Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
– The market in the region is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies, which is estimated to grow steadily over the forecast period. Apart from the consumer electronics and government sector, the healthcare sector is expected to experience a rise in the application of next-generation biometrics in this region.
– Developing countries, such as China, India are driving the growth of biometric systems. China has initiated a biometric national ID program, which commenced in 2013, whereas, India started the program in 2011. These countries are driving the growth of biometric systems. However, the increase in computer storage of essential documents has increased the need for next-generation biometric systems.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244848
Next Generation Biometrics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Inclination of Growth toward E-Passport Program
4.3.2 Integration of Biometrics in Smartphones Driving Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Fear of Privacy Invasion Challenging Growth
4.4.2 High Initial Cost of Systems Restricting Growth
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Solution
5.1.1 Face Recognition
5.1.2 Fingerprint Recognition
5.1.3 IRIS Recognition
5.1.4 Palm Print Recognition
5.1.5 Signature Recognition
5.1.6 Other Types of Solutions
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Banking & Financial Service
5.2.2 Home Security
5.2.3 Travel & Immigration
5.2.4 Defense
5.2.5 Healthcare
5.2.6 Government
5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cross Match Technologies
6.1.2 Fingerprint Cards AB
6.1.3 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.4 Siemens AG
6.1.5 Suprema Inc.
6.1.6 Thales Group
6.1.7 RCG Holdings Limited
6.1.8 Safran SA
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Flax Seeds Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Gcc Construction Chemicals Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Commercial Airport Full Body Scanners Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Seal and Pour Bag Clips Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
Switch Adjustment Charge Pump Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Cable Tie Accessories Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025
Catalyst Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Safety Net Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Prefabricated Building System Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Ride-On Toys Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Automotive Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024