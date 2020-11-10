Next Generation Search Engines Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Next Generation Search Engines Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Next Generation Search Engines market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Next generation search engines are considered as advanced search engines incorporated with New technologies like embedded AI capabilities. Voice-based (Google Assistant, Alexa) and Image based (Google Lens) searches are considered as next generation search engines.

Market Overview:

The next generation search engines market was valued at USD 11.85 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 44.37 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The ongoing advancements in the voice-activated capabilities of devices are making voice searches by the user even more commonplace, hence, developing the opportunities for the market, over the forecast period.

– The rapidly increasing need for semantic search capabilities, the reduction of value in traditional keyword strategies, and the emergence of long-tail phrase optimization are some of the major factors that will drive the market for next generation search engines, over the forecast period.

– Intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) smart speakers are experiencing substantial growth in the market, and are playing a very significant role in the evolution of the voice user interface, in smart homes. The current growth in the smart homes and smart office markets is also expected to boost adoption for next generation search engines.

– In a modern house installed with a set of connected gadgets, connectivity issues are bound to happen. Connection problems arising with the voice-based search engine devices may require the user to first repeat the power cycle of the speaker, as well as the modem and the router, which presents a challenge to the market. Major Key Players:

Amazon.com Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Alibaba Group

Sonos Inc.

Harman

Kardon Inc. /JBL

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Xiaomi Inc.