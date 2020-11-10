Next Generation Search Engines Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Next Generation Search Engines Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Next Generation Search Engines market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Next generation search engines are considered as advanced search engines incorporated with New technologies like embedded AI capabilities. Voice-based (Google Assistant, Alexa) and Image based (Google Lens) searches are considered as next generation search engines.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Personal Segment to Witness the Highest Growth
– Smart speakers in the personal end-user vertical are expected to hold the majority share in the market owing to the growing usage of the devices in smart homes. The integration of smart speakers with smart home devices, such as TVs, thermostats, and smart lightbulbs is encouraging consumers to adopt these devices for personal uses.
– According to Google, Google Assistant, which works on the Google Home line of smart speakers and displays, is integrated with more than 1,600 home-automation brands and more than 10,000 devices.
– Furthermore, according to the Voicebot Smart Speaker Consumer Adoption Report, January 2019, the most popular smart home devices by a wide margin are smart TVs with 33.3%., followed by smart lighting at 21.2%, voice interactive game consoles and cable boxes at 14.4% and smart thermostats at 12.4%.
– Moreover, with the increasing sales of smart home devices in the United States The market is expected to drive the market further in that region.
Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share
– Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest market share for the market studied and the demand for the product in the region which is primarily from the emerging economies is expected to remain high and the major players are expected to focus primarily on this region with the target audience being youths.
– China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and other populous nations are the nations with consumer product based demand, are expected to remain the target market as the product demand here is driving the market.
– Also. the major vendors in this region are expected to target the price sensitive consumer group by offering products in different price segments and therefore create an opportunity for vendors that offer products at a low price. Vendors with costly products may target the different customer segment by offering products as a package in collaboration with other electronic products, such as notebooks, tablets.
– The presence of a vast population with different regional languages spoken has prompted the market vendors to offer a language-based search capacity in the regional language.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Next Generation Search Engines Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Focus of Companies on Enhancing Customer Experience
4.3.2 Emerging Applications and Personalization of Smart Speaker
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Issues Related to Connectivity Range, Compatibility, and Power
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Distribution Channel
5.1.1 Online
5.1.2 Offline
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Personal
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amazon.com Inc.
6.1.2 Alphabet Inc. (Google)
6.1.3 Alibaba Group
6.1.4 Sonos Inc.
6.1.5 Harman-Kardon Inc. /JBL
6.1.6 Apple Inc.
6.1.7 Bose Corporation
6.1.8 Xiaomi Inc.
6.1.9 Baidu Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
