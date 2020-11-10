Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Nitrogenous Fertilizer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The International Fertilizer Association defines a fertilizer as “any solid, liquid, gaseous substance containing one or more plant nutrient in known amount, which is applied to soil, directly on plants, or added in aqueous solutions (as in fertigation) to maintain soil fertility, improve crop development, yield, and/or crop quality”. The corporations in the fertilizer industry operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. To eliminate any ‘double-count’ error in market estimations, bulk buyers procuring fertilizers for retail sale, after value addition through further processing, are not considered as part of the fertilizer market.

The market for nitrogenous fertilizers was valued at USD 69 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of USD 117.06 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The nitrogenous fertilizer market is expected to gain growth, owing to the rising food demand, due to the increasing population and the government funding for the usage of advanced techniques and fertilizer for high productivity, in order to meet the rising demand. Europe and North America are likely to witness steady growth over the forecast period, due to market saturation, while South America and Africa are predicted to exhibit a high growth in the coming years, owing to huge cultivation of rice, corn, and sugarcane in these regions.

Yara International

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

PJSC Togliattiazot

Nutrien Inc.

UralChem JSC

OCI NV

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative

Coromandel International Ltd

EuroChem Group

Koch Industries Inc.