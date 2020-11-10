Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Nitrogenous Fertilizer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The International Fertilizer Association defines a fertilizer as “any solid, liquid, gaseous substance containing one or more plant nutrient in known amount, which is applied to soil, directly on plants, or added in aqueous solutions (as in fertigation) to maintain soil fertility, improve crop development, yield, and/or crop quality”. The corporations in the fertilizer industry operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. To eliminate any ‘double-count’ error in market estimations, bulk buyers procuring fertilizers for retail sale, after value addition through further processing, are not considered as part of the fertilizer market.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Urea – The Major Nitrogenous Fertilizer
Urea is the most widely used nitrogenous fertilizer across the world, primarily because of the high nitrogen content (46%). China and India are the largest producers and consumers of urea in the world. The major exporters of urea are countries rich in natural gas, especially those in the GCC region. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), the global demand for urea is expected to increase at 1.6% per annum, to reach 188 million metric ton, by 2022, while the supply (effective capacity) may reach 197 million metric ton. Over the course of the forecast period, the regional demand for urea is projected to increase in all regions, except Europe, with Latin America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia being the largest contributors.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market
The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share among all regions in the nitrogenous fertilizer market, accounting for 60% of the total global nitrogenous fertilizer usage. China and India share the largest consumption share in the Asia-Pacific fertilizer market, with China alone accounting for more than 50% of the consumption in the region.
In 2018, rice production in Asia used the highest quantity of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounting for 35% of the total consumption. Oil palm, the second-largest consumer of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounted for 17% of the total fertilizer consumption. Rice and oil palm production growths are expected to remain robust, driven by population and economic growth in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Urea
5.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)
5.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate
5.1.4 Ammonium Sulphate
5.1.5 Ammonia
5.1.6 Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Grains and Cereals
5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds
5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.2.4 Turf and Ornamentals
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Germany
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Yara International
6.3.2 CF Industries Holdings Inc.
6.3.3 PJSC Togliattiazot
6.3.4 Nutrien Inc.
6.3.5 UralChem JSC
6.3.6 OCI NV
6.3.7 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative
6.3.8 Coromandel International Ltd
6.3.9 EuroChem Group
6.3.10 Koch Industries Inc.
6.3.11 SABIC Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
