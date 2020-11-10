Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Non-Alcoholic Beverage market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244839

Scope of the Report:

The non-alcoholic beverage market offers a wide range of products among carbonated and non- carbonated beverages covering products, such as fruit and vegetable juice, functional drinks, RTD tea and coffee, and others. The others segment includes jelly beverages, rose syrup based beverages. The market is majorly operated by supermarket/ hypermarket, convenience store, online sales channels, and others. The other distribution channel includes drug stores, vending machines, and kiosks.

Market Overview:

The non-alcoholic beverage market is forecasted to reach USD 1252.54 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The booming demand for functional beverages in order to supplement health without altering the taste is propelling the non-alcoholic beverage market. Moreover, the increase in accessibility and regulations of non-alcoholic drinks globally is one of the key factors increasing the product preference leading to increased consumption. Whereas, the increasing health awareness and demand for nutrition-oriented products have affected the carbonated drinks market majorly. Major Key Players:

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca

Cola Company

Danone S.A.

Nestle S.A.

Red Bull Gmbh

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Parlew Agro

Monster Beverage Corporation