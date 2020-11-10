Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Non-Alcoholic Beverage market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244839
Scope of the Report:
The non-alcoholic beverage market offers a wide range of products among carbonated and non- carbonated beverages covering products, such as fruit and vegetable juice, functional drinks, RTD tea and coffee, and others. The others segment includes jelly beverages, rose syrup based beverages. The market is majorly operated by supermarket/ hypermarket, convenience store, online sales channels, and others. The other distribution channel includes drug stores, vending machines, and kiosks.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244839
Key Market Trends:
Flourishing Opportunities in Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific food and beverage industry is growing with the highest possible rates, surpassing that of developed regions like Western Europe and North America. The region has a large and continuous growing middle-class consumer society, which indicates the presence of potential growth, specifically in the iced/RTD coffee drinks segment. Although the market is growing in all countries of Asia-Pacific, the high growth rate for this area is driven by the rapid development of the Chinese and Indian markets. Carbonated drinks is poised due to the largest segment in the non-alcoholic drinks segment. However the consumption of these carbonated beverages and soft drinks is expected to decline over sugar content and preference for healthier alternatives, such as 100% natural juice.
Online Sales Supplementing the Market Growth
Asia-Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate in the sales of non-alcoholic beverage through specialty stores. However, the online retail sales for non-alcoholic beverages are growing at a faster rate. The segment is boosted by factors like the ease of availability and internet access, enabling the consumers to easily access the online shopping portals. The companies in the global market are placing their ranges of products over online retail spaces and trying to offer value-added services, like discounts to the consumers. This trend of shopping has expanded the overall global market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4950 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244839
Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s FIve Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Types
5.1.1 Carbonated Beverage
5.1.2 Non- Carbonated Beverages
5.1.2.1 Fruit and Vegetable Juice
5.1.2.2 Functional Drinks
5.1.2.3 RTD Tea and Coffee
5.1.2.4 Bottled Water
5.1.2.5 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarket/ Hypermarket
5.2.2 Convenience Store
5.2.3 Speciality Stores
5.2.4 Online Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 PepsiCo, Inc.
6.4.2 The Coca-Cola Company
6.4.3 Danone S.A.
6.4.4 Nestle S.A.
6.4.5 Red Bull Gmbh
6.4.6 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
6.4.7 Parlew Agro
6.4.8 Monster Beverage Corporation
6.4.9 Arizona Beverages USA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Self-driving Taxi Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis
Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co
Earth Observation Satellite Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026
Tunable Optical Filters Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Corn Germ Oil Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Automotive E-Commerce Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Black Tea Powder Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Dental 3D Printing Scanner Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Square Head Bolts Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Mobile Screens Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Corporate E-Learning Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024