Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Electrical and Electronics Industry

– Flame retardant chemicals play a significant role in the electrical and electronics market. Electrical fires are among the major sources of household and industrial fires around the world.

– Flame retardant materials find use in electrical equipment, right from the smallest components of a computer to large electrical grids. Flame retardants increase resistance to both internal and external heat sources.

– The growing use of electrical appliances, along with the introduction of better technology, is expected to create an increased demand for flame retardant chemicals in the electrical and electronics industry.

– Since electric fire is a major cause of household fires in general, the fire safety standards are getting stricter, leading to increased use of flame retardants in electrical appliances.

– Halogen-free materials have also not been able to match the performance level of the halogenated ones; however, more industries are switching to these, due to strict regulations put forth by the respective organizations.

– Certain studies have led to the development of dopamine-based (non-halogenated) flame retardants, which have excellent bonding and are non-toxic.

– Such positive growth is expected to boost the non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals market.

North American Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America dominated the market in 2018. In countries, such as Mexico, United States, and Canada, the growing construction industry is expected to contribute to the demand for non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals.

– In North America, EPA has taken measures under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to regulate the manufacture and processing of these chemicals and has banned the usage of few halogenated flame retardants.

– The risk assessments conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and discussion on the usage of flame retardants by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in accordance with flammability standards, have increased the usage of non-halogenated flame retardants.

– Many states in the United States have banned the usage of halogenated flame retardants; few others, though they continue to permit the usage, they are focusing toward the replacement of these flame retardants.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Environmental and Health Concerns Regarding Brominated and Other Flame Retardants

4.1.2 Increasing Infrastructure Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3 Rising Consumer Electrical and Electronic Goods Manufacturing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Non-suitability of Hydroxides to High Temperature Applications

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Inorganic

5.1.1.1 Aluminum Hydroxide

5.1.1.2 Magnesium Hydroxide

5.1.1.3 Boron Compounds

5.1.2 Phosphorus

5.1.3 Nitrogen

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.2 Buildings and Construction

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Textiles and Furniture

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Apexical Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Clariant

6.4.4 Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.5 DIC Corporation

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 DSM NV

6.4.8 Eti Maden

6.4.9 Huber Engineered Materials

6.4.10 ICL

6.4.11 Italmatch Chemicals SpA

6.4.12 Jangsu Yoke Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Lanxess

6.4.14 MPI Chemie BV

6.4.15 Nippon Carbide Indestries Co. Inc. (Sanwa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd)

6.4.16 NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.

6.4.17 Rin Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.4.18 RTP Company

6.4.19 Shandong Brother Sci. &Tech. Co. Ltd

6.4.20 Sumitomo Corporation

6.4.21 Thor Industries

6.4.22 TOR Minerals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Legislation Banning of Halogenated Flame Retardants

7.2 Rising Awareness about Environment-friendly Flame Retardants

7.3 Active R&D in Non-halogenated Flame Retardants

