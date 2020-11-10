Non-woven Fabric Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Non-woven Fabric Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Non-woven Fabric market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Non-woven Fabric market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Industry

– Non-woven fabric is used to make various products in the healthcare industry, such as surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask components, and wound dressings, among others. They are also used in hygiene products, such as sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, tampons, baby diapers, and napkin liners.

– The demand for new and better-performing products is propelling the non-woven industry. There is a significant demand for non-woven fabric from the healthcare industry. Increasing surgeries and construction of new medical facilities are the primary driving forces for this market.

– In Europe, cataract surgery, the extraction of the lens from an eye, was conducted 4.2 million times across the EU Member States, making it one of the most common surgical operations. In Germany, Sweden, Finland, Malta, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Estonia, France, Austria, and Portugal, cataract surgery was performed 1.0 thousand times or more, per 100 000 inhabitants, in 2015.

– Moreover, recently, there has been an increase in medical facilities across the United States, especially in the Texas state. The government activities on improving the health of the population in rural areas are driving the market. For instance, in 2017, the US Department of Agriculture provided more than USD 1 billion, to help improve access to healthcare services for 2.5 million people in rural communities in 41 states.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant increase, over the forecast period, for hygiene products, due to the increasing adoption of female hygiene products in countries, like India, China, etc.

– In India, according to the BCH (Indian NonWovens Industry Association), the market penetration rate of sanitary napkin increased by 18%, from 2014.

– Other factors, like population growth, increasing aged population, and better awareness about hygiene among women in developing countries, are the other factors driving the demand for non-woven fabrics in healthcare.

Asia-Pacific Region is the Largest Consumer

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer, globally, owing to the commissioning of additional capacities, as well as an increase in the production of non-woven fabric in the region.

– In terms of consumption and production of non-woven fabric, in 2018, China held the largest share, globally.

– The textile industry in China is booming, with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five Year Plan. Textile and apparel makers in the country are going through painful industrial restructuring. While the country, with enormous production capacity, is still the world’s largest clothing exporter, oversupply at home, high labor costs, and rising global protectionism have all eroded its competitiveness.

– The Chinese government is planning Xinjiang as the hotbed for the textile and apparel manufacturing, and has invested USD 8 billion. China’s northwest region is expected to become the country’s largest textile production base by 2030.

– The year 2016 was the first year of China’s 13th Five Year Plan. It was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry, as it ventured into new business models, domestically and internationally. In 2017, China’s construction industry developed rapidly due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, projected to increase the market at high rates, owing to the rapid growth of end-user industries in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

