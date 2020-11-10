Nuclear Medicine Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The "Nuclear Medicine Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
Nuclear medicine falls under the field of molecular imaging, which involves the use of a very small amount of radioactive material (radiopharmaceuticals) to diagnose and treat disease. In nuclear medicine imaging, the radioisotopes are detected by special types of cameras attached to the computer, which in turn, provide very precise pictures of the area of the body examined.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Cardiology Application is Expected to Experience Strong Growth in the Market
The application segment is further sub-segmented into cardiology, neurology, oncology, and other applications. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) over the world. According to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 17.9 million people died, due to CVDs.
The diagnostics segment is further segmented into SPECT and PET. PET imaging radioisotopes have many applications in clinical neurology, which involves movement disorders, epilepsy, brain tumors, dementia, stroke, and neuronal plasticity. Future applications include early diagnosis of brain metastases, Parkinson syndromes, and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The market for radioisotopes is expected to be larger in the developing countries because of the increasing awareness among people about radioisotopes, increasing the incidence of chronic diseases, like cancer, and increasing population.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Nuclear Medicine Market
North America is the dominant market for nuclear medicine. Within North America, the United States is the largest consumer market for radioisotopes, and Canada is the largest producer of Tc-99m. The United States was the largest contributor to the North American region, in terms of revenue, and it is expected to retain its dominance, owing to the higher procedural volume and increasing adoption of nuclear medicine for various therapeutic applications.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. A rise in demand for nuclear medicines in emerging countries, such as India and China, is due to the rise in disposable income, improving healthcare standards, and favorable reforms in foreign policies.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Nuclear Medicine Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Several Blockbuster Biopharmaceuticals Going Off-patent over the Next Five to Ten Years
4.2.2 Market in the Nascent Phase but with High Growth Potential
4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs due to Their Cost Effectiveness
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Concerns Regarding Substitutability and Interchangeability
4.3.2 Regulatory Uncertainty
4.3.3 Production Complexity
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Diagnostics
5.1.1 SPECT Market
5.1.2 PET
5.2 Therapeutics
5.2.1 Alpha Emitters
5.2.2 Beta Emitters
5.2.3 Brachytherapy
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Cardiology
5.3.2 Neurology
5.3.3 Oncology
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Mallinckrodt
6.1.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging
6.1.3 Iba Group
6.1.4 Triad Isotopes
6.1.5 Siemens Healthcare
6.1.6 Advanced Accelerator Applications
6.1.7 Curium
6.1.8 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc.
6.1.9 Cardinal Health Inc.
6.1.10 GE Healthcare
6.1.11 Nordion Inc.
6.1.12 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
6.1.13 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
6.1.14 Eczacibasi-Monrol
6.1.15 Isotec Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
