Nuclear Medicine Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Nuclear medicine falls under the field of molecular imaging, which involves the use of a very small amount of radioactive material (radiopharmaceuticals) to diagnose and treat disease. In nuclear medicine imaging, the radioisotopes are detected by special types of cameras attached to the computer, which in turn, provide very precise pictures of the area of the body examined.

– Increasing incidences of cancer and cardiac ailments are the major drivers for the market studied. Nuclear medicine shows a huge potential in treating cardiac and cancer diseases. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) report, it was estimated that 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the United States in 2018, and 609,640 people may die from the disease.

– Other factors, such as increasing SPECT and PET applications and growing public awareness for healthcare, are expected to drive the market in the future. Regulatory requirements pose another hurdle to translational research and clinical investigations.

– In the United States, all pharmacologic agents, including diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and radio therapeutics, undergo regulatory oversight by the FDA. Radiopharmaceuticals face additional scrutiny and undergo unique regulatory and approval pathways. Sometimes, extensive toxicology testing poses considerable financial burdens for the investigators.

Additionally, reimbursement hurdles for the manufacturer and high capital investment are also restraining the market

Mallinckrodt

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Iba Group

Triad Isotopes

Siemens Healthcare

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Curium

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

GE Healthcare

Nordion Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Eczacibasi

Monrol

Isotec Inc. (Sigma