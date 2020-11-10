Nutraceuticals Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Nutraceuticals Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Nutraceuticals market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The nutraceutical market is segmented into functional food, functional beverage, and dietary supplement. The functional food segment is further categorized as cereal, bakery and confectionery, dairy, snacks, and other functional foods. The other functional foods category includes functional fats and oils, meat, and baby food. Functional beverages is sub-segmented as energy drinks, sports drinks, fortified juice, dairy and dairy alternative beverages, and other functional beverages. The other functional beverages include RTD tea, coffee, and enhanced water. Dietary supplements are categorized as vitamins, minerals, botanicals, enzymes, fatty acids, proteins, and other dietary supplements. The other dietary supplements include probiotics, prebiotics, flavonoids, flavones, carotenoids, beta carotene, etc.

The nutraceuticals market is predicted to record a revenue of USD 671.30 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumer’s daily diet. The major reasons for this change have been the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and people consciously taking preventive healthcare measures. Developed markets, like the United States and Europe, are discovering the untapped segment of customized products based on health claims. Functional food is the largest shareholding category of the studied market, followed by functional beverage and dietary supplement. Major Key Players:

PepsiCo

General Mills Inc.

Nestle

Kellogg Co.

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Nature’s Bounty Inc.

Pfizer

Amway