Nutricosmetics Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Nutricosmetics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Nutricosmetics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Global Nutricosmetics Market is segmented by Ingredient into Carotenoids, Vitamins, Collagen, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, CoQ10, Keratin, and Other Ingredients which include Flavonoids Botanical Extracts; by Application, the market is segmented into Skin Care, Hair Care, Weight Management and Other Applications which include Anti-pollution, UV-Protection, eye care, etc. The report also includes the regional analysis of the market.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Collagen is the Largest Segment in the Nutricosmetics Market
The Collagen segment was valued at 1406.27 million USD in 2018 growing at a CAGR 8.3%. The increasing number of aging people and beauty conscious consumers are the major drivers of the market. Collagen-based nutricosmetics are leading the market due to its numerous health benefits such as smoothening the skin and providing the lubricants necessary for the eyes and joints, moreover provides strengths to the connective tissues. The other health benefits of collagen include strengthening skin, nail, and hair. Players are also diversifying their product specific to different age groups and gender to expand their customer base.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Global Nutricosmetics market. The Asia-Pacific nutricosmetics market is driven by the increasing awareness in the region and also the increasing publicity given through media. The Asia-Pacific nutricosmetic market is led by Japan followed by China and India. The large population and increasing awareness are the factors boosting the market in China and India. Rapid growth was found in the consumption of nutricosmetic in various developed and developing countries of Asia-Pacific. The increasing aging population in the region is also driving the nutricosmetic market especially in Japan, China, and Australia. Asia-Pacific has the largest number of products with various applications marketed by various players.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Nutricosmetics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Ingredients
5.1.1 Carotenoids
5.1.2 Vitamins
5.1.3 Collagen
5.1.4 Omega-3 Fatty Acids
5.1.5 CoQ10
5.1.6 Keratin
5.1.7 Other Ingredients
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Skin Care
5.2.2 Hair Care
5.2.3 Weight Management
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 India
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Beiersdorf AG
6.4.2 The Amway (Malaysia) Holdings BHD
6.4.3 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
6.4.4 Pfizer Inc.
6.4.5 Suntory Holdings Limited
6.4.6 The Reckitt Benckiser PLC
6.4.7 Bayer AG
6.4.8 Blackmores Ltd
6.4.9 Otsuka Holding Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
