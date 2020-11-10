Occupancy Sensor Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Occupancy Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Occupancy Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Occupancy sensor is used to save energy, comply with building codes, provide automatic control, and various other such application. One of the most-used technologies among the occupancy sensors is the passive infrared, which detects occupancy within a specific field and activates lighting and is extremely useful in small spaces. Moreover, advent of advanced occupancy sensors, such as micro-phonics, intelligent occupancy sensor, image processing occupancy sensor, and the new vision-based intelligent occupancy sensor for HVAC systems are fuelling the growth of the occupancy sensor market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Smart City to Increase the Growth of Occupancy Sensor Market

– The trend of urbanization is growing worldwide and according to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 60% of the population will be living in cities by 2050. With more population shifting to urban areas, cities across the globe will be in trend to develop the smart city, which will enhance the growth of market.

– A smart city can create an efficient and smart services delivery platform for public and municipal workers by installing sensors in the city and to create platforms that allow the share of information and give it for proper use to the public, city managers, businesses and professionals. The platform can have common data warehouse where different sensor system store their informations.

– A truly smart parking system should not only be aware of the occupancy status of each parking space, but also be able to guide the user to it.

– Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem at a global scale and it has been growing exponentially, where occupancy sensors like IoT sensors and ultrasonic sensors plays a major role with the help of edge computing, where traffic patterns will help in managing the traffic problem very efficiently.

– Santander, the Spanish city is embedded with more than 12,000 sensors that measure everything from the amount of trash in containers to the number of parking spaces available, to the size of crowds. Los Angeles has implemented a smart traffic solution to control traffic flow. Road-surface sensors and closed-circuit television cameras send real-time updates about the traffic flow to a central traffic management platform

– A vision-based occupancy sensing system with real-time data capture and analysis offers major advantages over PIR and video systems which will help smart city development in growing the occupancy sensor market due to its computing model.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations and advancements in occupancy sensors such as image processing occupancy sensor (IPOS), intelligent occupancy sensor (IOS), and micro-phonics.

– The largest industry of occupancy sensors is in residential and commercial buildings due to a massive growth in the construction sector in thi region. The technology has a major role to play in this sector due to the cost effective matrix, and results into a longer life cycle of products and systems, along with greater reliability.

– United States is leading the market due to development in various sectors, such as commercial and residential and increase in the rise of wireless network infrastructure is leading the growth in the home automation, which is helping in the growth of occupancy sensor market. Similarly, the growing demand for HVAC systems in US region is anticipated to play a crucial role in this market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Occupancy Sensor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices

4.3.2 Demand for Passive Infrared Due to Low Cost and High Energy Efficient

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 False Triggering of Switch and Inconsistency Issues Associated with Wireless Network Systems

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Network Type

6.1.1 Wired

6.1.2 Wireless

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 Ultrasonic

6.2.2 Passive Infrared

6.2.3 Microwave

6.3 By Building Type

6.3.1 Residential

6.3.2 Commercial

6.4 By Application

6.4.1 Lighting Control

6.4.2 HVAC

6.4.3 Security & Surveillance

6.4.4 Other Applications

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Honeywell International

7.1.2 Eaton Corporation

7.1.3 Schneider Electric

7.1.4 Legrand Inc.

7.1.5 Leviton Electronics (Dongguan) Co., Ltd

7.1.6 Philips Ltd

7.1.7 Hubbell Building Automation, Inc.

7.1.8 ohnson Controls GmbH

7.1.9 Pammvi Group

7.1.10 Lutron Electronics, Inc.

7.1.11 General Electric

7.1.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

