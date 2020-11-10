Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Off-highway Vehicle Engine market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

In the scope of the market, only engines operated in agricultural and construction machinery have been considered.

The off-highway vehicle engine market study includes power output as well as fuel type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

50-70 HP – Largest Segment by Power Output in Agricultural Machinery

The market for 50-70 HP engines for agricultural machinery is expected to grow at a fast pace, witnessing a CAGR of 7.78%, during the forecast period.

– Agricultural machineries under 50-70 HP category includes majorly tractors and medium-size combine harvesters.

– The medium size combine harvesters, with an average of 4.8m length, 2.2m width, and 2.8m height, have been widely used in rice fields, especially in ASEAN countries, like Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India. Thus, Asia-Pacific covered a major share of more than 80% for the medium size combine harvester market in 2017. The prominent suppliers of medium size combine harvesters in the Asia-Pacific market include Kubota Corporation and Yanmar Co. Ltd

– According to CEMA, the tractor sales of 50-70 HP remained stable in Europe in 2017, as only a few EU countries, like Spain, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, recorded increased sales of tractors for 50-70 HP. For instance, the United Kingdom registered 12,033 tractor units (more than 50 HP) in 2017, a 1`3.5% increase from 2016.

– While US and Canada registered a decline in the sales of 50-70 HP tractors but noticed an increased sales of tractors below 40HP in 2017.

– India is one of the emerging markets in the agricultural sector, which has consistently experiencing demand for more than 50 HP tractors over past three years, owing to the strong government support to Indian farmers in purchasing agricultural machinery in order to achieve high agricultural economy in the country and rapid improvement in tractors industry.

– The growing demand for more than 50 HP tractors in Asia-Pacific and recovery in the European agricultural machinery market are anticipated to boost 50-70 HP agricultural machinery during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market

The market for excavators and other types of construction machinery is anticipated to strengthen in China over the forecast period. Government spending on municipal infrastructure projects is the key reason for the healthy sales of construction machinery in 2018. For instance, cities around the country are expanding subways and other urban transportation systems.

In 2018, China is expected to continue the implementation of proactive and sound monetary policies and the development plans of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao Bay Area.

Additionally, as the restrictions on foreign investment in land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and the construction and operation of large theme parks has also been lifted in China. This is expected to increase the constructional activities in the country as well as increase the demand for high-performance construction equipment during the forecast period.

Similarly, in India, growing investments in the infrastructure sector and other strategic initiatives of the government are expected to boost the construction sector in the country. This in turn is expected to boost the demand for and usage of construction machinery in the country. Additionally, India is one of the largest tractor market in the world, with 41-50 hp being the largest selling segment. Tractors and power tillers play a significant role in the overall development of the agricultural sector in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Power Output

5.1.1 Agricultural Machinery

5.1.1.1 Upto 30 HP

5.1.1.2 30-50 HP

5.1.1.3 50-70 HP

5.1.1.4 70+ HP

5.1.2 Construction Machinery

5.1.2.1 Upto 100 HP

5.1.2.2 100-120 HP

5.1.2.3 200-400 HP

5.1.2.4 400+ HP

5.2 Fuel Type

5.2.1 Gasoline

5.2.2 Diesel

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 AGCO POWER

6.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.

6.3.3 Cummins

6.3.4 Deere & Company

6.3.5 Deutz AG

6.3.6 Komatsu Ltd

6.3.7 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Powertrain)

6.3.8 Scania AB

6.3.9 Volvo Penta

6.3.10 Yanmar Co. Ltd

6.3.11 Weichai Power Co. Ltd

6.3.12 Kubota Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

