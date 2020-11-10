Oilfield Chemicals Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Oilfield Chemicals Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Oilfield Chemicals market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Oilfield Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Well Stimulation – The Fastest Growing Segment, by Application
– The well stimulation segment is expected to expand at a fastest CAGR, during the forecast period. The United States is the largest beneficiary of this technology, due to the increasing activity in unconventional plays.
– The Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions have also shown immense potential in adopting the well stimulation techniques.
– Europe is also expected to shift its focus to the exploration of shale in the North Sea, due to increasing requirement to become more energy self-sufficient.
– Moreover, the advancements in technologies are leading to enhanced oil recovery from existing oil plays, resulting in increased production and higher profitability. Hence, the well stimulation chemicals are expected to have a very fruitful market, in the near future.
North America to Dominate the Market
– The North American region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the increased emphasis on shale gas production and exploration in the region.
– The United States accounts for the major share in North America, mainly owing to the boom in the shale gas industry, advancements in technologies, and increasing oil exports.
– The shale gas production has been increasing exceptionally over the recent years, and owing to increasing demand from the major developing economies of Asia-Pacific, the demand for natural gas is expected to rise over the forecast period.
– This growing production of shale gas in North America, in turn, is projected to increase the demand for oilfield chemicals over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Oilfield Chemicals Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Shale Gas Exploration and Production
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Petroleum Based Fuel from the Transportation Industry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Clean Energy Initiatives
4.3.2 Other Restraints
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Chemical Type
5.1.1 Biocides
5.1.2 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
5.1.3 Demulsifiers
5.1.4 Polymers
5.1.5 Surfactants
5.1.6 Other Chemical Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Drilling and Cementing
5.2.2 Workover and Completion
5.2.3 Well Stimulation
5.2.4 Production
5.2.5 Enhanced Oil Recovery
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Mexico
5.3.1.3 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Russia
5.3.2.2 Norway
5.3.2.3 United Kingdom
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Indonesia
5.3.3.4 Malaysia
5.3.3.5 Thailand
5.3.3.6 Australia & New Zealand
5.3.3.7 Vietnam
5.3.3.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Venezuela
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 Iran
5.3.5.3 Iraq
5.3.5.4 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.5 Kuwait
5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle East
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Akzonobel NV
6.4.2 Albemarle Corporation
6.4.3 Ashland
6.4.4 Baker Huges Incorporation
6.4.5 BASF SE
6.4.6 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. (CESTC)
6.4.7 Clariant
6.4.8 Croda International PLC
6.4.9 DRILLING SPECIALTIES COMPANY (CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY)
6.4.10 DowDuPont
6.4.11 Eelementis PLC
6.4.12 Exxonmobil Corporation
6.4.13 Flotek Industries Inc.
6.4.14 Halliburton
6.4.15 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.16 Innospec
6.4.17 Kemira
6.4.18 Nalco Champion Technologies Inc. (ECOLAB)
6.4.19 Schlumberger Limited
6.4.20 Scomi Energy Services BHD (Scomi Group BHD)
6.4.21 Solvay
6.4.22 The Lubrizol Corporation
6.4.23 Zirax Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 New Horizons Opened Up, due to Deep-water Drilling Operations
7.2 Production Opportunities Provided by Developing Countries
