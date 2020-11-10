Oilfield Chemicals Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Oilfield Chemicals Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Oilfield Chemicals market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The oilfield chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, (2019-2024). This market is driven by a number of factors, such as increasing shale gas exploration and production. The opening of new horizons, due to deep-water drilling operations, is likely to act as key major opportunities for the oilfield chemicals market.

– Rising demand for petroleum-based fuel from the transportation industry is expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– Clean energy initiatives are likely to hinder the market growth.

– Production opportunities provided by developing countries is projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.< Major Key Players:

Akzonobel NV

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland

Baker Huges Incorporation

BASF SE

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. (CESTC)

Clariant

Croda International PLC

DRILLING SPECIALTIES COMPANY (CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY)

DowDuPont

Eelementis PLC

Exxonmobil Corporation

Flotek Industries Inc.

Halliburton

Huntsman International LLC

Innospec

Kemira

Nalco Champion Technologies Inc. (ECOLAB)

Schlumberger Limited

Scomi Energy Services BHD (Scomi Group BHD)

Solvay

The Lubrizol Corporation