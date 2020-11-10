OLED Panel Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “OLED Panel Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. OLED Panel market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) is a flat light emitting technology, made by placing a series of organic thin films between two conductors. OLEDs are emissive displays that do not require a backlight but emit bright light whenever electric current is passed through them.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Mobile and Tablet to Witness High Growth

– An organic light-emitting diode (OLED) requires no additional backlighting and is emissive due to which it overshadows the flat panel displays traditionally used in mobiles and tablets. Additionally, due to the superior properties like less thickness and bright output, mobile manufacturers have been increasingly incorporating OLED panels in their product, which is likely to drive the market growth.

– Specifically, the flexible OLED panels are expected to dominate the next generation of smartphones and tablets market due to several differentiating factors, such as lightweight, thinner, immersive screen, and bezel-less design.

– Apple one of the biggest smartphone producer, in its latest product, iPhone X, has utilized flexible AMOLED with super retina display technology which has compelled the shift in the smartphone industry. This is likely to exceedingly strengthen the adoption of these panels across the industry, thereby driving the market growth with a significant impact over the forecast period.

– Additionally, Samsung Electronics, one of the leaders in the OLED panels market incorporates AMOLED and Super AMOLED displays in most of its smartphones and is now focusing on flexible OLED panels than LCD.

Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Asia-Pacific is the biggest market for OLED panels as most of the key players including Samsung, LG, AUO, Panasonic among others, have their base and major manufacturing facilities in this region. Additionally, several tablet vendors, TV manufacturers, and signage display manufacturers, and other vendors have their headquarters in the APAC region.

– South Korea, despite its small size, currently has the most extensive network of academic R&D in OLED technology. The country has been witnessing huge investments, primarily from the electronics giants like Samsung and LG. Samsung has been investing an average of USD 5 billion per year for the development of OLED technology.

– China is the global hub for manufacturing. The country is the largest exporter of consumer goods and is the fastest-growing consumer market in the world. China boasts of the world’s largest television market. LG is planning to collaborate with the retailers and TV makers in China to expand its OLED panel business, the sales of OLED display panels is expected to grow exponentially in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

