Omega-3 Products Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Omega-3 Products Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Omega-3 Products market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global omega-3 products market offers a range of products including functional food, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, pet food and feed, and pharmaceutical. The market mainly relies on grocery retailers, pharmacies and drug stores, internet retailing, and other points of sales for distributing products. The study also covers the market scenario at the global level.

Market Overview:

The global omega-3 products market is forecasted to reach USD 58.16 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Omega-3 fatty acids possess a plethora of health attributes, which has driven the demand for omega-3 supplements, thereby, driving the global omega-3 products market. Omega-3 finds major application in the infant nutrition industry, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Recent demand for convenient and highly efficient ultra-high concentrates is augmenting the demand for omega-3 products. However, the gap between usage and awareness is a major restraint to the market. Omega-3 seeks growth opportunity with personalized nutrition being the new trend among millennial. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Nestle SA, and Unilever are the major players in the global omega-3 products market. Major Key Players:

Nestle SA

Unilever

Abbott Laboratories

Amway

Sanofi

Herbalife Limited

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC