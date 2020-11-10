Online Gambling Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Online Gambling Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Online Gambling market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The online gambling market includes gaming types, such as betting, bingo, lottery, casino, and other gambling games include poker and country-level games. The online gambling market by device type is categorized as mobile and desktop gambling games.

Market Overview:

The online gambling market is predicted to reach USD 87.75 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.77%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The online betting is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence, Chabot, and machine learning have taken over the market. The rise in the number of female population in casinos and convenience of cashless mode of payment during the gaming are likely to boost the online gambling market, during the forecast period. Online gambling companies are likely to expand their sport betting options after sport betting was legalized in the United States by the Supreme Court, in 2018, which is further supporting the market’s growth. However, stringent regulations related to online gambling are expected to hinder the market growth rate. Major Key Players:

Betsson AB

888 holdings Plc

GVC Holdings Plc

Kindered group Plc

Paddy Power Betfair Plc

Cherry AB