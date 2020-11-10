Online Insurance Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Online Insurance Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Online Insurance market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244776
Scope of the Report:
The report covers a detailed analysis of the online insurance market in India, which includes an assessment of the emerging trends by segments and significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244776
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Internet User-base in India
– In 2018, India had more than 480 million internet users, and the figure is projected to cross 650 million in 2024. India is the second-largest online market, worldwide. Majority of the internet users in India are mobile phone internet users who take advantage of cheap alternatives rather than opting for expensive landline connections that require desktop PCs and infrastructure.
– According to the ICUBE 2018 report, which tracks the digital adoption and usage trends in India, the number of internet users in India registered an annual growth of 18% and was estimated at 566 million (as of December 2018), with a 40% overall internet penetration.
– Increased availability of bandwidth, cheap data plans, and increased awareness driven by government programs seem to have rapidly bridged the digital gap between urban and rural India.
– Consequently, the internet penetration in rural India increased from 9% in 2015 to 25% in 2018.
High Focus on Digitalization in India to Drive Online Insurance Sales
– Over the past few years, several initiatives were taken by the Indian government for the digital transformation of the country. Digitalization has had its impact on several industries in the country, insurance being one of them.
– In India, the digital influence on insurance sales is 13% for life insurance, 15% for health insurance, 9% for motor insurance, and 21% for travel insurance.
– Approximately, INR 80 billion of new insurance sales are digitally influenced. It is estimated that the digital influence on insurance sales may rise to 50% for life insurance and 75% for non-life insurance, by 2020.
– The number of UPI transactions in the country increased by more than 90% from 30 million transactions in September 2017 to 405 million transactions in September 2018.
– This changing behaviour of the consumers in India toward online transactions is expected to have a significant impact on the sales of online insurance policies.
– Additionally, the reduced cost associated with buying an insurance through online channel and the availability of a wide range of product information for the comparison of policies are expected to attract more customers toward buying insurance policies through the online channel.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3300 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244776
Online Insurance Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Growth Drivers
4.3 Market Challenges
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Market Opportunities
4.6 Regulatory Environment in the Indian Insurance Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Life Insurance
5.1.2 Motor Insurance
5.1.3 Health Insurance
5.1.4 Other Insurances
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Competition Overview
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 The New India Assurance Co. Ltd
6.2.2 The Oriental Insurance Company Limited
6.2.3 United India Insurance Company Limited
6.2.4 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
6.2.5 Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited
6.2.6 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd
6.2.7 SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd
6.2.8 HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd
6.2.9 Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited
6.2.10 Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited
7 Future of the Market
8 Disclaimer
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Thermoset UP and Epoxy Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Amusement Park Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co
Aerobridge Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026
Daily Disposable Contact Lenses Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026
Non-Sparking Tools Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026
Inspection Wells Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Grease Cartridges Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Cleansing Lotion Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024
Particle Therapy Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Shoulder Washers Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Medical Device Tray Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026