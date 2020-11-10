Online Insurance Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Online Insurance Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Online Insurance market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244776

Scope of the Report:

The report covers a detailed analysis of the online insurance market in India, which includes an assessment of the emerging trends by segments and significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.

Market Overview:

The online insurance market in India (henceforth, referred to as the “market studied”) is expected to reach a value of approximately INR 220 billion by 2024.

– Online life insurance sales are expected to grow at approximately 5% of the individual annualized new business premium by 2020, whereas the non-life insurance sales are expected to grow at more than 15% of non-life retail insurance business. This growth trend, expected to grow stronger in future, is primarily attributed to the increase in smart phone usage and internet penetration.

– The increasing internet and mobile usage has a major influence on changing customer preferences, as the customers are getting used to researching products online. While the traditional model of buying insurance is still the most sought in India, it was found that online research on life insurance has been observing an increasing trend.

– Though the traditional channels, like agency and third-party distribution, have a market share of more than 80%, the online distribution channel is evolving as the preferred mode of purchasing insurance. Additionally, studies show that a typical online customer is well aware of his/her needs and has been taking informed decisions.< Major Key Players:

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited

United India Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd

SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd

HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited