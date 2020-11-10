Optical Transport Network Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Optical Transport Network Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Optical Transport Network market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Optical Transport Network (OTN) is a protocol that plays a key role in making the network an open and programmable platform, enabling transport to become as important as computing and storage in intelligent data center networking. Today, most of the network traffic is packet-based, generated by a multitude of services and applications in unpredictable traffic patterns, with widely varying and more stringent demands on bandwidth and data transmission performance. Additionally, enterprise companies need high speeds, reliability, and high uptime for data processing and other tedious processing applications. Hence, they are constantly in search of optimal network solutions. To avoid losses, owing to system failures, companies rely on high-speed optical transport networks.<
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
IT and Telecom Industry to Drive the Optical Transport Network Market
– The wireless infrastructure market is evolving at a higher rate and thus the 5G is also evolving. 5G mobile network technologies offer the potential of 30 to 50 times faster speeds than 4G.
– Cisco forecasted that by the average smartphone will generate 11 GB of traffic per month by 2022, which is more than a four and a half-fold increase over the 2017 average of 2 GB per month. The increase in mobile traffic will create a huge opportunity for optical transport network market.
– Further, the performance improvements offered by 5G are considered a key element in the expansion of the Internet of Things. Entirely new applications including virtual/augmented reality and autonomous vehicle management will require the speed and reliability promised by 5G.
– Moreover, the emerging cloud architecture with its software-centric network paradigm also presents opportunities for telecom vendors and service providers to evolve innovative products and services that can contribute to the overall growth of the global telecom industry.
– Together these changes will put greater demands on the mobile data transport network and have a positive impact on the optical network architecture to better accommodate these requirements.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR
– Asia-Pacific is becoming a manufacturing hub for most of the companies due to the presence of cheap labors and high penetration rate of Industry 4.0 movement. This is supported by the governments in Asian countries who are very involved in helping new industries develop proactively support this development. For example, “Made in China 2025” is an initiative to comprehensively upgrade Chinese industry to enable the realization of Industry 4.0.
– According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), people’s living in Asia are strongly based on technology and it has penetrated all aspects of their daily activities far more deeply than in many other parts of the world. Such penetration will drive the telecom providers to provide higher network connection speeds which in return will encourage the optical transport network market to expand.
– Therefore, the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of optical transport network market in Asia-Pacific at a fastest growth compared to other regions.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Optical Transport Network Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
