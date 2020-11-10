Optical Transport Network Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Optical Transport Network Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Optical Transport Network market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Optical Transport Network (OTN) is a protocol that plays a key role in making the network an open and programmable platform, enabling transport to become as important as computing and storage in intelligent data center networking. Today, most of the network traffic is packet-based, generated by a multitude of services and applications in unpredictable traffic patterns, with widely varying and more stringent demands on bandwidth and data transmission performance. Additionally, enterprise companies need high speeds, reliability, and high uptime for data processing and other tedious processing applications. Hence, they are constantly in search of optimal network solutions. To avoid losses, owing to system failures, companies rely on high-speed optical transport networks.<

The optical transport network market is expected to record a CAGR of 15.49% over the forecast period of 2019- 2024. With the advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications, there will be a lot of data generated. Hence in return, these will provide a significant growth potential for the optical transport network market.

– Further, the telecommunications industry and service provider networks are rapidly evolving to deal with an explosion of digital traffic driven by multimedia services, mobile applications, social media, VoIP, and cloud computing. Moreover, there is an ever-growing array of bandwidth-hungry applications. Therefore, the explosion of digital traffic will have a positive impact on the optical transport network market.

– In addition to telecommunications, the growing demand for 100Gz system deployment for fast and reliable services and higher bandwidth demand in government organizations as well as in numerous financial companies is expected to encourage the optical transport network market.

– However, on the flip, the initial deployment cost is a major restraint for this market during the forecasted period. Major Key Players:

Ciena Corporation

CISCO Systems Incorporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd

Infinera Corporation

Ericsson