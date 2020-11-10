Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global oral anti-diabetes drug market is segmented by drugs (biguanides, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, dopamine-D2 receptor agonists, SGLT-2 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, sulfonylureas, and meglitinides) and geography.

A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors, extending from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific macroeconomic influences that are needed to analyze future trends. The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the market studied, in terms of brand-level market dynamics.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – DPP-4 Inhibitors Segment Has the Largest Market Share

The DPP-4 inhibitors segment of the global oral anti-diabetes drug market was valued at USD 10,538.6 million in 2018, and it is expected to record a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are gaining momentum in the market because the products do not seem to have any effect on primary adverse cardiovascular outcomes and risk for heart failure.

Besides, they can be used both as a combination therapy with insulin, sulphonylureas, and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 drugs, and as a monotherapy, thus, making it a widely used class of drugs.

During the forecast period, the DPP-4 inhibitors segment is expected to witness constant growth rate, due to the introduction of new drugs that have improved efficacy, like glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) and sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors. The segment is still expected to maintain the largest market share among all oral anti-diabetes drugs market segments.

Asia Pacific leading the Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market

Currently, North America holds the major share in the oral anti-diabetes drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This is due to the high prevalence of diabetes in this region, which caused consequent adverse health and economic consequences.

Moreover, an increase in the launch of new drugs with improved efficacy and high reimbursement for medicines is expected to have a positive impact on the oral anti-diabetes drugs market.

India, China, and Japan lead the market, due to the growing diabetes population in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Biguanides (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Metformins

5.1.2 Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors

5.1.3 Dopamine -D2 Receptor Agonist (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.3.1 Bromocriptin (Cycloset)

5.1.4 Sodium – glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.4.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.4.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.4.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.4.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.1.5 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.5.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.5.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.5.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.5.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.5.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.1.6 Sulfonylureas (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.6.1 Sulfonylureas

5.1.7 Meglitinides (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.7.1 Meglitinides

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Takeda

7.1.2 Pfizer

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.5 Astellas

7.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.7 Merck And Co.

7.1.8 AstraZeneca

7.1.9 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.10 Novartis

7.1.11 Sanofi

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

