Oral Care Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Global oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the global level analysis of the major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Overview:

Global oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 75.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The global oral care market is highly impacted by product innovations carried out by the key players, along with huge investment in marketing and promotional activities, to reach higher customer bases. However, lower consumer awareness about technological innovations in the oral care market is hindering the growth rate.

– The market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, due to the high population in the area, followed by the European region and the North American region, due to increased preference for premium oral care products. Consumer preference for the electronic toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss in the western countries, like the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, is expected to drive the market.< Major Key Players:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Colgate

Palmolive Company

LG Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sunstar Suisse SA

Lion Corporation