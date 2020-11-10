Oral Care Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Global oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the global level analysis of the major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Toothpaste Hold the Maximum Market Share
Increasing dental problems among children and adults, due to poor eating habits, and the rise in popularity for herbal oral care products are the factors primarily driving the global toothpaste market. Moreover, rising premiumization and consumers seeking more targeted solutions are accelerating the growth of the market studied. The rise in consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce oral hygiene product categories, such as teeth-whitening products. One of the popular products used for teeth whitening is whitening toothpaste. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening functionality, that differs from ordinary toothpaste. To improve market position, manufacturers are constantly focusing on implementing innovative strategies and introducing a broad portfolio of products.
Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Market Consumer
The consumers of developed countries such as Chian and Japan are well aware of oral health practices, and thus, the demand for oral care products is high in the country. As per GlaxoSmithKline, a global pharmaceutical company, the awareness about oral health among the Japanese population is outstanding. Japanese aging population and youth are highly concerned about their oral care. Oral health care products in India are mainly driven by ayurvedic or natural ingredient products. All the major companies in India are selling ayurvedic revolution products. Consumers in Singapore are brand conscious, and would rather spend more to ensure the safety and efficacy of a product, rather than looking for economical options to maintain their oral care.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Oral Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Breath Fresheners
5.1.2 Dental Floss
5.1.3 Denture Care
5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses
5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements
5.1.6 Toothpaste
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Procter & Gamble Co.
6.4.2 Unilever PLC
6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.4.4 LG Corporation
6.4.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.4.6 Sunstar Suisse SA
6.4.7 Lion Corporation
6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
