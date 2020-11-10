Organic Bananas Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Organic Bananas Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Organic Bananas market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Organic bananas have been defined as a group of bananas grown in certified organic farms across the world. Furthermore, the definition includes plantains or other forms of banana, the market of which is limited to exports.The report defines the market in terms of traders and institutional buyers, who purchase banana for wholesale.The market is divided into production clusters and export markets and the market dynamics for these two distinct markets have been analyzed separately.

Market Overview:

The global production of organic banana was 0.89 million metric ton in 2018 and is projected to reach at 1.23 million metric ton by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The drivers identified in the market are establishment of fair trade forums across Latin America, deep horizontal and vertical integration of markets and emphasis on branding and geographic indications. The restraints identified in the market are concentration of production clusters in a few countries and heavy dependence on export markets.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Establishment of Fair Trade Forums across Latin America is driving the market

The World Banana Forum partnered with the IDH, a sustainable trade initiative to launch an online portal on sustainable agricultural practices in the organic banana sector. This portal may facilitate the dissemination of information and knowledge, promote the adoption of good practices in the organic banana sector, and increase the access to small producers and all the value chain players.The Latin American Coordination of Banana Unions (COLSIBA) is a Latin American Banana and Agroindustrial Workers’ Union Coordinating body, that works in a unitary, solidary, sustainable, autonomous, and democratic way to strengthen the equity of gender and to fight for social and labor justice of organic banana growers in Latin America.CLAC, with the support of Fairtrade and the Finnish government, developed and implemented a project that is training to improve labor standard compliance and social conformity, in order to contribute to the development of a dignified work environment for growers, based on the fundamentals of fair working conditions on Fairtrade certified plantations and to promote the best labor practices. The 2018 Banana plan focuses on improving the income of producers and workers, while ensuring sustainable production.

Dominican Republic – The Largest Producer of Organic Bananas

The production of organic bananas in the Dominican Republic stood at 267,905.7 metric ton in 2018 and is projected to reach at 363569.5 metric ton by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.It is estimated that more than 80% of the banana production in the Dominican Republic is certified as organic, representing more than 55% of the world’s organic banana production.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Organic Bananas Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Organic Banana Value Chain Overview

4.5.2 Price Markup across Value Chain

4.5.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

4.6 Commodity Grade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 Producing Countries

5.1.1.1 Dominican Republic

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.1.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.1.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.2 Ecuador

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.2.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.2.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.3 Colombia

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.3.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.3.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.4 Philippines

5.1.1.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.4.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.4.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.4.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.5 Honduras

5.1.1.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.5.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.5.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.5.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.6 South Africa

5.1.1.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.6.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.6.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.6.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.1.7 Peru

5.1.1.7.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.7.2 Export Market Analysis by Volume & Value

5.1.1.7.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.1.7.4 Sourcing Risks – PESTLE Analysis

5.1.2 Export Markets

5.1.2.1 United States of America

5.1.2.1.1 Consumption Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Imported Grades

5.1.2.1.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.2.2 European Union

5.1.2.2.1 Consumption Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Imported Grades

5.1.2.2.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

5.1.2.3 Japan

5.1.2.3.1 Consumption Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Imported Grades

5.1.2.3.3 Price Trend Analysis by Grade

6 PROCUREMENT REFERENCE MATRIX

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

