High Fructose Corn Syrup Market: Industry Recent Trends and Growth Rate, Product & Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis By 2026

﻿The High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) market is witnessing a significant growth owing to its wide utilization as a sweetener in various processed foods. HFCS is relatively cheap, has better solubility and ability to remain in the solution without forming crystals compared to regular table sugar. The fluctuating price of table sugar coupled with the ease of infusing HFCS in different beverages is driving its global market.

The high fructose corn syrup is also widely utilized in pharmaceuticals, since it provides excipient benefits as a humectant and vehicle, while also providing nutrient benefits as a carbohydrate source and bulk sweetener. The HFCS is incorporated in processed foods such as bakery products, confectionery, and carbonated soft-drinks and sometimes as a preservative in pickles.

HFCS has higher stability as compared to sucrose, works well in acidic beverages, and it is available in liquid form which makes it easier to mix better than granulated sucrose. These attributes of HFCS are aiding in its global market growth.

The global high fructose corn syrup market is growing due to the increasing demand for sweeteners from the food and beverage industry. The HFCS has emerged as an alternative to granulated sugar and honey. The processed food manufacturers prefer HFCS over table sugar as it helps in keeping the food fresh, aids in retaining the moisture in bran cereals and breakfast bars, and enhances the fruit and spice flavors. These attributes of HFCS have cumulatively aided in driving its global market.

COVID-19: Shutdown of Restaurants & Cafes May Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has taken a toll on the High Fructose Corn Syrup Industry. Almost every offline food chain, such as cafeterias and restaurants are shut down completely in various countries. But, online food delivery services are still under operation. In addition to this, companies manufacturing packaged food and beverages are exhibiting a high rate of sales because of their possession of certain beneficial properties. These products have long shelf-lives and hence consumers are stocking up their pantries, fearing the lockdown.

Top Key Players of High Fructose Corn Syrup Market:-

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Cargill, Incorporated,

Ingredion Incorporated,

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited,

Tate & Lyle,

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.,

Roquette Frères,

DAESANG Corporation,

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.,

Sinofi Ingredients,

Kasyap Sweeteners Ltd.

By Geography Analysis:-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

