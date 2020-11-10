Organic Polymer Electronics Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Organic Polymer Electronics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Organic Polymer Electronics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Organic electronic devices are likely to become a low-cost alternative to the traditional inorganic electronic applications, due to low material utilization (use of materials that are synthesized, rather than mined from the earth) and simple processing. They find their uses in applications like aerospace, display manufacturing, lighting due to expanding functionality and accessibility of electronics, which traditional silicon-based electronics cannot do.

The market for global organic polymer electronics is expected to register a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The demand for flexible electronic goods is required in healthcare, and government sectors. For instance, medical industry is embracing organic polymer while suggesting health and fitness tracking bands to patients for measuring heart rates, blood pressure, glucose levels and pulse.

– With advancements in wearable technology, proliferating wearable devices are being programmed to interact with the bodies and collect data, for instance, Dog Collars for pets acting as a GPS Tracker. The flexible displays make sure that wearables are thin, light, robust, and comfortable for the user.

– OLED microdisplays are being adopted in augmented and virtual devices, where users can experience much more realistic and lively images with faster response time, richer color, and higher contrast ratio, as compared to other microdisplays.

However, non-compatibility with conventional electronic goods, lack of robustness due to small life and possible degradation under environmental influences are the major reasons that hinder the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

AU Optronics Corporation

Basf SE

DowDupont Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novaled GmbH

Papago Inc.

Universal Display Corporation (UDC)

FlexEnable Ltd.

LG Corporation