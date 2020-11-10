Orthodontic Supplies Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Orthodontic Supplies Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Orthodontic Supplies market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Orthodontics is a field of dentistry which involves the correction of the improper jaws and teeth to improve the appearance and function of the teeth and jaws. It can also help to take long term health of the teeth, gums, and jaw joins by spreading the biting pressure over the teeth. Earlier orthodontic treatment was associated with teens and children but now many adults are also seeking orthodontic treatment to correct the oral problems in order to enhance the oral health and appearance.

The demand for the orthodontic supplies market is on a surge, mainly due to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases. The number of people opting for orthodontic procedures has been increasing for the past few years. According to a new survey from the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), the number of adult patients increased from 14% in a two year period, from 2010 to 2012, and reached a record of 1,225,850 patients in 2012. The other factors that are contributing toward the growth of the orthodontist supplies market include increasing technological advancements and high DMFT index, along with the increasing awareness of orthodontic procedures in the developing countries. Factors that are hindering the growth of the orthodontics market globally are poor reimbursement policies and lack of awareness among patients. Major Key Players:

