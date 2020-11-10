Orthodontic Supplies Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Orthodontic Supplies Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Orthodontic Supplies market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Orthodontics is a field of dentistry which involves the correction of the improper jaws and teeth to improve the appearance and function of the teeth and jaws. It can also help to take long term health of the teeth, gums, and jaw joins by spreading the biting pressure over the teeth. Earlier orthodontic treatment was associated with teens and children but now many adults are also seeking orthodontic treatment to correct the oral problems in order to enhance the oral health and appearance.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Brackets holds the leading position in the orthodontic supplies market
The orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of product and patient. Product type is further divided into a fixed type and removable type. Fixed type is again segmented as brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, ligatures, and others.
Brackets are dominating the orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period. Brackets are mostly preferred by orthodontists and are largely adopted owing to their comfort and convenience, which is propelling the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the rising reimbursement policies and healthcare insurance related to the oral treatments will further boost the growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market. Moreover, treatment with brackets is usually less time consuming and the growing prevalence of malocclusion cases and chronic orthodontic disorders will escalate the market growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market globally.
North America to Dominate the Market
North America has the largest market share, with the United States being the larger contributor when compared to Canada. The North American orthodontic supplies market is mainly due to the high prevalence of dental disorders, along with the increasing urge in people to look better, aesthetically. The factor in this region driving the market are growing population, rising interest for dental aesthetic procedures among people, increment in legislative use on oral social insurance crosswise over North America, and the high reimbursement policies when compared to other regions.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the most noteworthy CAGR, inferable from the rising geriatric populace, high technological advancements, and growing medical tourism in nations like South Korea, India, and China.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Orthodontic Supplies Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Prevalence for Orthodontic Conditions
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 High DMFT Index in Developing Countries
4.2.4 Increased Awareness for Orthodontic Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complications During and After Such Procedures
4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Policies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Fixed Type
5.1.1.1 Brackets
5.1.1.2 Archwires
5.1.1.3 Anchorage Appliances
5.1.1.4 Ligatures
5.1.1.5 Others
5.1.2 Removable Type
5.2 Patient
5.2.1 Adults
5.2.2 Children and Teenagers
5.2.3 Others
5.2.4 Hospitals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Unitek Corp.
6.1.2 Align Technology Inc.
6.1.3 American Orthodontics
6.1.4 BioMers Pte Ltd
6.1.5 DB Orthodontics Ltd
6.1.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.
6.1.7 G&H Orthodontics Inc.
6.1.8 Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd
6.1.9 Ormco Corp.
6.1.10 Ortho Organizers Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
