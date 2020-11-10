Gluten-free Sugar Syrup Market Deep Analysis 2020 to 2026: Industry Share, Business Growth, End-Users, Segmentation and Regional Outlook

The Gluten-Free Sugar-Syrup Market is witnessing robust growth owing to the rising trend of free-from foods. Free-from foods such as gluten-free, lactose-free, chemical-free are perceived to be healthier and safer as compared to traditional products. Gluten is believed to contribute to lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The various health benefits associated with the consumption of gluten-free products is expected to drive the growth of gluten-free products market in foreseeable years. The growing demand of healthier desserts and confectioneries is driving the growth of the global gluten-free sugar syrup market.

Sugar syrup remains the most widely used sweetener in the food and beverage industry. It is more affordable than sugar substitutes, has a wider flavor appeal among all sweeteners, and has the functionality beyond sweetening. It provides bulk and structure, and can even contribute to the shelf life and food safety of the product. The emerging gluten-free trend is driving consumer preferences towards gluten-free desserts and sweet beverages containing gluten-free sugar ingredient. In recent years, rice syrup, oat syrup and sorghum syrup have gained popularity in the light of gluten-free sweets trend.

Free-from foods trend is rapidly gaining importance across the globe with evolving consumer lifestyles that demand for healthier foods. Earlier, the primary reason behind buying gluten-free foods was the medical conditions associated with them such as gluten allergies, sensitivities and intolerance.

Top Key Players of Gluten-free Sugar Syrup Market:-

Cargill, Inc.,

Canadian Organic Maple Co. Ltd.,

Monin, Inc.,

Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc.,

B&G Foods, Inc.,

International Molasses Corporation, Ltd.,

Torani & Co., Inc.,

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.,

Fringe Papo International,

and Borger GmbH.

However, in recent times, consumers are inclined towards buying free-from food products because they are perceived to be a healthier alternative to conventional products. The rising awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free products is primarily driving the growth of the global gluten-free sugar syrup market. The increasing demand for healthier bakery products and confectionery is further contributing to the growth of the market.

Report Analysis and Objectives:-

Detailed information about drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the Gluten-free Sugar Syrup market analysis.

To analyse the Gluten-free Sugar Syrup Market concerning growth trends, demand, growth prospects in the entire sector.

Worldwide Gluten-free Sugar Syrup Industry manufacturing companies, product sales, market share, size, landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans.

The report evaluates the market share for each application, segment, region and estimates their growth during the forecast period.

Details regarding the sales, revenue, growth rate, regions, trend, technology and future scope.

To examine the Global Gluten-free Sugar Syrup Market size, volume, value from the company, essential regions & countries, products and application, background information.

COVID-19: Shutdown of Restaurants & Cafes May Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has taken a toll on the Gluten-free Sugar Syrup Industry. Almost every offline food chain, such as cafeterias and restaurants are shut down completely in various countries. But, online food delivery services are still under operation. In addition to this, companies manufacturing packaged food and beverages are exhibiting a high rate of sales because of their possession of certain beneficial properties. These products have long shelf-lives and hence consumers are stocking up their pantries, fearing the lockdown.

What Does This Report Include?

Our skilled team of analysts has developed a specially curated report to help you in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on this market. The report is developed by conducting in-depth primary and secondary research. It includes analysis of various regions and nations, as well as the current trends that are being followed in these regions. Multiple approaches were taken up by our team to derive the market growth rate and value. Also, it presents enhanced data collected through secondary sources, namely, company websites, journals, business magazines, and press releases. The analysis of each nation is given by studying several macro-economic factors, regional players, consumer behavior, and government policies. Our clients would be able to take positive steps towards regaining business confidence by analyzing the Gluten-free Sugar Syrup market Share, growth drivers, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities.

By Geography Analysis:-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

