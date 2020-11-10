Gluten-free Pasta Market Outlook, Technology, Trend, Demand Structure and Effective Business Strategy 2020 to 2026

Gluten-free dried pasta is anticipated to exhibit promising growth due to its longer shelf life. Dried pasta is easily available in all types of distribution channels owing to its easier transportation and storage as compared to chilled and canned pasta. The rising awareness of gluten-free food is shaping consumer preferences in buying gluten-free packaged pasta from retail platforms.

The growing demand for gluten-free meals from people with gluten intolerance, allergies, and celiac disease is contributing to the growth of the gluten-free pasta market. Increasing innovations and product development activities is anticipated to further contribute to the growth of the global gluten-free pasta market.

The Gluten-Free Pasta Market is witnessing robust growth owing to the rising trend of free-from foods. Free-from foods such as gluten-free, lactose-free, chemical-free are perceived to be healthier and safer as compared to their conventional counterparts. The various health benefits associated with the consumption of gluten-free products is expected to drive the growth of the gluten-free products market in foreseeable years. The growing demand for healthier convenience food is driving the growth of the global gluten-free pasta market.

Pasta is a staple food of Italy. However, in recent years, its popularity has increased in other regions owing to its convenient preparation and instant cooking. The increasing popularity of healthier versions of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods due to the modern-day hectic lifestyle of consumers is fueling the demand for gluten-free pasta.

Top Key Players of Gluten-free Pasta Market:-

Artisan Olive Oil Co.,

Jovial Foods, Inc.,

J. Heinz Co. L.P.,

Quinoa Corporation,

Doves Farm Foods Ltd.,

Bionaturae LLC,

RPs Pasta Company,

Farmo S.p.a

Free-from foods trend is rapidly gaining importance across the globe with evolving consumer lifestyles that demand for healthier foods. Earlier, the primary reason behind buying gluten-free foods was the medical conditions associated with it such as gluten allergies, sensitivities, and intolerance.

However, in recent times, consumers are inclined towards buying free-from food products because they are perceived to be a healthier alternative to conventional products. The rising awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free products is primarily driving the growth of the global gluten-free pasta market. The increasing demand for healthier ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products is further contributing to the growth of the market..

COVID-19: Shutdown of Restaurants & Cafes May Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has taken a toll on the Gluten-free Pasta Industry. Almost every offline food chain, such as cafeterias and restaurants are shut down completely in various countries. But, online food delivery services are still under operation. In addition to this, companies manufacturing packaged food and beverages are exhibiting a high rate of sales because of their possession of certain beneficial properties. These products have long shelf-lives and hence consumers are stocking up their pantries, fearing the lockdown.

By Geography Analysis:-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

