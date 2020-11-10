Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Short Description About Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market:

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) is a fully fluorinated translucent, slightly flexible polymer with a low coefficient of friction and outstanding antistick properties. This tough material resists stress cracking and attack by nearly all chemicals and solvents. PFA is also temperature resistant, making it ideal for use in both high and low temperature environments. PFA is chemically stable and has excellent dielectric strength.PFA is a partially fluorinated copolymer of tetrafluoroethylene (TFE), the base material for PTFE, with a perfluoroalkoxy monomer (PFA). In the case of PFA the TFE and PFA do not combine in a ratio of 1:1 to give the straight -A-B-A-B-A-B- format, but combine in a ratio of 1:0.01 to give a copolymer of the format -A-A-A-A-A-A-B-A-A-A-A-A-A-B where there are approximately 100 A monomers for every B monomer.

The research covers the current Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Chemours (DuPont)

Solvay

Daikin

3M (Dyneon)

AGC

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) has three forms, which include aqueous dispersion, pellet and powder. And each form has application industries relatively. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more perfluoroalkoxy (PFA). So, perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) through improving manufacturing process.The major raw materials for perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) are fluorite, sulfuric acid, acetylene, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), and then impact the price of perfluoroalkoxy (PFA).

PFA Aqueous Dispersion

PFA Pellets

PFA Powder Major Applications are as follows:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing Industry (CPI)

Wire & Cable

Semiconductor

Anticorrosion Equipment

Seals

Cookware & Bakeware Coatings

