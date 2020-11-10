Collaborative Robots Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Global “Collaborative Robots Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Collaborative Robots market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Collaborative Robots market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles €” from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

Universal Robots

Rethink Robotics

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Kawasaki Scope of the Collaborative Robots Market Report: This report focuses on the Collaborative Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Collaborative robots are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for collaborative robots is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 47.60%of the global collaborative robots sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 18.41%, 12.30% including ABB and Rethink Robotics.The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for Collaborative Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 57.7% over the next five years, will reach 9080 million US$ in 2023, from 590 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages