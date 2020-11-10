HVAC Refrigerant Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “HVAC Refrigerant Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global HVAC Refrigerant market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

A refrigerant is a substance or mixture, usually a fluid, used in a heat pump and refrigeration cycle. In most cycles it undergoes phase transitions from a liquid to a gas and back again. Many working fluids have been used for such purposes. Fluorocarbons, especially chlorofluorocarbons, became commonplace in the 20th century, but they are being phased out because of their ozone depletion effects. Other common refrigerants used in various applications are ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and non-halogenated hydrocarbons such as propane.

Airgas Refrigerants

Arkema

Chemours

Dongyue

Honeywell

This report focuses on the HVAC Refrigerant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The growing emphasis on global warming and climate change has resulted in the implementation of stringent regulations for cleaner, safer, and more energy-efficient households and workplaces worldwide. This has propelled building owners to renovate old buildings, including replacing or retrofitting existing HVAC equipment for making them more energy-efficient. These efforts to phase out the currently used refrigerants will lead to an increased demand for replacement of refrigerants, thereby aiding the growth in the HVAC refrigerant market. APAC dominated the HVAC Refrigerant market and occupied most of the overall market share. Much of this region's growth can be attributed to the surge in constructional activities in several APAC nations, especially India and China. Factors such as growing demand from the industrial sectors such as construction and automotive from the developing countries will boost the market's growth in this region over the next four years. Major Classifications are as follows:

Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganic Major Applications are as follows:

Food Service

Food Processing

Supermarket

Cold Storage