Semiconductor Deposition Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

During the process of semiconductor device fabrication, the different processing steps fall into four broad categories, namely deposition, patterning, removal, and modification of electrical characteristics. The process that grows, coats, or transfers a material onto the wafer is known as deposition.

Applied Materials

ASM

Tokyo Electron

DuPont

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

Lam Research

Aixtron

Canon Anelva

IQE

Plasma-Therm

The foundries segment dominated the market and accounted for a market share of close to 60% in terms of revenue. The increasing demand for electronic devices, especially from developing APAC countries, is likely to bolster the demand for semiconductor devices such as logic, analog, memory, discrete, and sensor devices over the forecast period. To meet the rising demand, foundries need to upgrade equipment manufacturing units and ensure high throughput; thus, fuelling the demand for deposition equipment over the next four years. In terms of geography, the APAC region will continue to dominate the global semiconductor deposition market. The growth of this market in APAC is attributed the presence of major semiconductor foundries such as TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC in the region. Also, major chip vendors in the region are investing in infrastructure development such as the construction of new fabs to increase throughput. These factors will fuel the growth of the semiconductor deposition market in the APAC region. Major Classifications are as follows:

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)

Electrochemical Deposition (ECD)

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Major Applications are as follows:

Foundries

Memory Manufacturers